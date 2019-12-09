Best Ice Cube Maker for Your Countertop

We’re not 100 percent certain, but nobody has likely ever said “I’d love a nice, warm beverage right about now!” when referring to anything other than, say, tea, coffee or hot chocolate. But when it comes to water, soda, juice, and pretty much anything else you’d typically find in a refrigerator, low temperature is always best. Of course, when you’re just taking said beverages out of its case or they’ve been stored at room temperature for quite some time, they’ll need a little boost. There’s really only one way to give them that much-needed boost — throw a couple of ice cubes in there and call it a day. Luckily, this can provide an instant solution to your problem. But the process of getting said ice cubes isn’t all that instant — at least if you’re doing it the old fashioned way. But for those who don’t have an ice cube maker attached to their fridge or simply prefer to make them another way, you can opt for a countertop ice cube maker that can provide you with a couple of pounds of ice cubes in just a few short minutes. These convenient devices won’t take up much space in your kitchen and they can be far more effective than traditional ice cube trays or built-in cube makers on your refrigerator. Here, we’ll look at some of the best ice cube makers that are fast-acting and can fit right on your countertop. You’ll never have to drink a warm beverage again. Or at least a warm beverage that’s intended to be cold.

Best Overall Ice Cube Maker



The Vremi Countertop Ice Maker is a speedy, compact, and convenient way to get fully-formed ice cubes in just a few short minutes. It can make 9 chewable, fully-formed, bullet-shaped ice-cubes in one cycle — around 8 to 10 minutes in time — and a whopping 26 lbs of ice in 24 hours. Each ice cube is specifically designed so it can fit into nearly any container, including water bottles and other small openings. It’s ultra-compact, with dimensions of 9.5″ x 12″ x 13.5″, so you can easily fit it on your countertop or any other small space in the kitchen. It’s even portable, considering it doesn’t even need a water hookup, so you can bring it on your much-needed vacation or to a friend’s house, etc. The device features a generous 2.2-liter water reservoir so you can make a large number of ice cubes at your leisure. The reservoir also sits below the ice basket, so you can re-use the water from the melted ice to make, well, more ice. This machine is also pretty quiet, too — it’s made with an efficient 120 Watts with a quiet cooling function. It also features some smart tech to help streamline the process, such as warning lights and an automatic shut-off feature. The machine even comes with a roomy 1.4 lb removable ice basket and a scooper for added convenience. One thing to keep in mind — it’s recommended to keep the machine upright for 24 hours before in order to settle the coolant before first use.

Best Smart Ice Cube Maker

In today’s tech landscape, seemingly every product is embedded with some type of “smart” capabilities. This even goes for ice makers — most notably, the Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker. Measuring in with dimensions of 15.5″ x 10.5″ x 17.2″, this smart ice maker is Bluetooth equipped and compatible with the free FirstBuild app, so you can optimize and set up your ice making schedule from the convenience of your phone. It also has the ability to sense when the ice bucket is completely filled with ice, so it will never overflow. Despite its compact size, the Opal produces up to 24 lbs of ice per day, and the generously-sized bin can hold up to three lbs at once. It also requires no water hookup — simply connect it to a standard 120v grounded electrical outlet and fill the reservoir with water from the sink or water filter. The machine requires an operating temperature between 55°F – 90°F for the best tasting ice and is backed with a limited, one-year parts and labor warranty.

Fastest Ice Cube Maker

If speed is what you need, you can’t go wrong with the IKICH Portable Ice Maker Machine for Countertop, which can give you up to nine pieces of ice in just six short minutes. Overall, this device can make up to 26 lbs. of ice in 24 hours, thanks to its 68 oz. water reservoir. While that is pretty much in line with the other models, making a quick batch on this machine is faster than the aforementioned two machines. In terms of portability, this machine also takes the cake, as it measures in at 8.7″ x 12.3″ x 12.6″. It’s also one of the more quiet machines on the market, running at just 45dB and containing a quiet, fast cooling effect. It also uses a low consumption thanks to its powerful compressor, high-quality copper aluminum fin condenser, and 21g R600a refrigerant. The device itself is also highly intuitive with a simple control panel. All you have to do is add water, plug it in, press the power button, and select the ice size, and you’re on your way to delicious, crisp ice.