Well, it’s been a wild ride but Cyber Week 2019 is finally winding down. Black Friday and Cyber Monday always get all the buzz, but this year’s week-long Cyber Week has brought us some of the best bargains we’ve seen all year. In fact, there have been deals during Cyber Week 2019 that weren’t even available on Black Friday, like crazy Nintendo Switch deals, deep discounts on Philips Hue bulbs and Philips Hue bundles, up to half off Ring Doorbell bundles and awesome Ring Peephole Cam deals, Sonos speaker deals starting at $149, the best prices we’ve seen all year on several different Instant Pots, great prices on top-selling TVs, a $20 smart garage door opener that has been flying off the virtual shelves, and more.

While it’s true that many of the best deals we’ve seen during Cyber Week 2019 have been on Amazon, there’s also no question that Walmart has also blown us away this week. Now that Cyber Week is coming to an end, we wanted to revisit the retailer’s massive Cyber Week sale one last time. There are still a whopping 2,000 deals available in Walmart’s big blowout, and you can shop them all right here on the Walmart website. Of course, that’s a whole lot of deals to dig through so we’ve done all the hard work for you — you’ll find the 10 best deals that are left in Walmart’s Cyber Week 2019 sale below.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your apple devices(2)

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone clip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the lightning connector

Rich, high-quality audio and voice

Seamless switching between devices

Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case(3).

Condition : New

Apple AirPods with Charging Case: $144.00 (reg. $159.00)

(deeper discounts available on Amazon)

AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test

AncestryDNA has an easy-to-use kit. Send your saliva sample to our lab in the prepaid package, and your report will be in ready in around 6-8 weeks. Detailed instructions are included. AncestryDNA is a cutting edge DNA testing service that utilizes some of the latest autosomal testing technology to revolutionize the way you discover your family history. This service combines advanced DNA science with the world’s largest online family history resource to predict your genetic ethnicity and help you find new family connections. It maps ethnicity going back multiple generations and provides insight into such possibilities as: what region of Europe are my ancestors from, or am I likely to have East Asian heritage? AncestryDNA can also help identify relationships with unknown relatives through a dynamic list of DNA matches.

AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test: $59.00 (reg. $99.00)

(also available on Amazon)

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker

Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, 6 Quart: Your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button with the use of the 14 smart programs – Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Sauté/Simmer, Rice, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Slow Cook, Keep Warm, Yogurt, Manual, and Pressure Cook

Healthy, dishwasher safe inner cooking pot made from food grade 304 (18/8) stainless steel, no chemical coating, with 3-ply bottom for even heat distribution

Built with the latest 3rd generation technology, the microprocessor monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve your desired results every time

Fully sealed environment traps the flavours, nutrients and aromas within the food

Slow cook for 0.5 to 20 hours

10 proven safety mechanisms

Adjustable temperature settings

Dual pressure settings

Finger print resistant stainless steel exterior

Handles on either side for left and right-handed use

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker: $49.00 (reg. $99.95)

Nintendo Switch Bundle with Mario Red Joy-Con, $20 Nintendo eShop Credit, & Carrying Case

Nintendo Switch console (Battery life approx. 4.5 – 9 hours)

Nintendo Switch dock

Joy-Con (L) and Joy-Con (R)

Two Joy-Con strap accessories

One Joy-Con grip

HDMI cable

Nintendo Switch AC adapter

Mario & Bowser Edition Carrying Case

Free $20 Nintendo eShop Credit

Nintendo Switch Bundle with Mario Red Joy-Con, $20 Nintendo eShop Credit, & Carrying Case: $299.00

RCA 65″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV

Screen Size (Diag.): 65″

Backlight: LED

Resolution: 2160p

Effective Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Smart Functionality: no

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Viewable Angle (H/V): 176 degrees/176 degrees

OSD Language: English, Spanish, French

Sleep timer function

Programmable channel memory

RCA 65″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV: $389.99 (reg. $899.99)

LG 60″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV With HDR

VA 4K Display The VA 4K panel keeps you enthralled with spectacular realism displaying almost 100% color accuracy.

The VA 4K panel keeps you enthralled with spectacular realism displaying almost 100% color accuracy. Quad Core Processor The hard-working quad-core processor improves images, action and color, reducing distracting video noise and motion blur, enhancing sharpness and portraying accurate colors.

The hard-working quad-core processor improves images, action and color, reducing distracting video noise and motion blur, enhancing sharpness and portraying accurate colors. 4K Active HDR Discover 4K resolution in your premium content choices, all optimized with Active HDR’s scene-by-scene picture adjustment. The multi-format 4K high dynamic range supports HDR10 and HLG, both with LG’s advanced tone mapping technology that further optimize each scene.

Discover 4K resolution in your premium content choices, all optimized with Active HDR’s scene-by-scene picture adjustment. The multi-format 4K high dynamic range supports HDR10 and HLG, both with LG’s advanced tone mapping technology that further optimize each scene. Channel the Internet with LG Channels Stream over 160 free IP channels including movies and TV, breaking news, sports, comedy and more integrated right into the television and channel guide. Discover and enjoy premium new entertainment from FOX Sports, HISTORY and Family Feud, or live 24/7 news from CBSN, just to name a few.

Stream over 160 free IP channels including movies and TV, breaking news, sports, comedy and more integrated right into the television and channel guide. Discover and enjoy premium new entertainment from FOX Sports, HISTORY and Family Feud, or live 24/7 news from CBSN, just to name a few. webOS Smart TV Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and more are just a few clicks away on LG Smart TV with webOS. Access blockbuster movies and the newest TV shows, in addition to unlimited free content via the exclusive LG Channels app. Stream your favorite songs with Spotify. Find a great recipe with ifood.tv. No matter what you’re in to, there’s an app for that.

LG 60″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV With HDR: $398.00 (reg. $499.99)

Sceptre 50″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV

Screen Size (Diag.): 49.5″

Backlight Type: LED

Resolution: 2160p

Effective Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Smart Functionality: no

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Dynamic Contrast Ratio: 15,000:1

Viewable Angle (H/V): 178 degrees/178 degrees

Number of Colors: 1.07 B

OSD Language: English, Spanish, French

Speakers/Power Output: 10W x 2

Sceptre 50″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV: $199.99 (reg. $399.99)

Lenovo ideapad S340 15.6″ Laptop

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: 8th Generation Intel Core i3-8145U Dual Core Processor

Display: 15.6″ HD LED Backlit Anti-Glare Display

Memory: 8GB DDR4 2400 MHz RAM

Internal storage: 128GB M.2 NVMe Solid State Drive

Graphics: Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620

Optical Drive: None

Audio: 2 x 2W speakers with Dolby Audio Premium

Battery life: Up to 8.5 Hours

Wireless: 802.11AC Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1 Combo

Webcam: Front-Facing 720p HD Webcam with integrated dual array digital microphones

Product weight: 3.96 lbs

Color: Abyss Blue

Lenovo ideapad S340 15.6″ Laptop: $299.00 (reg. $449.00)

Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin Cord-Free Vacuum

Cord-free. Hassle-free.

No cord to unravel, plug in, drag around and restrict your reach. You can quickly and easily clean when you need to.

No cord to unravel, plug in, drag around and restrict your reach. You can quickly and easily clean when you need to. Revolutionary format.

Dyson engineers have re-defined the format of the vacuum cleaner. Unlike conventional vacuums, Dyson V7 cord-free machines don’t just clean floors. They quickly transform between stick and handheld modes to clean high, low and everywhere in-between.

Dyson engineers have re-defined the format of the vacuum cleaner. Unlike conventional vacuums, Dyson V7 cord-free machines don’t just clean floors. They quickly transform between stick and handheld modes to clean high, low and everywhere in-between. Deep cleans carpets and hard floors.

A powerful motor inside the brush bar drives stiff nylon bristles deep into carpet pile to remove ground-in dirt and pet hair. Whilst soft anti-static carbon fiber filaments remove fine dust from hard floors.

A powerful motor inside the brush bar drives stiff nylon bristles deep into carpet pile to remove ground-in dirt and pet hair. Whilst soft anti-static carbon fiber filaments remove fine dust from hard floors. Transforms in a click.

Transforms between stick and handheld mode, quickly and easily.

Transforms the way you clean all around your home – from pet hair on furniture to cobwebs in tight corners.

The Dyson V7 Motorhead cord-free vacuum has 75% more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 Cord-Free vacuum. Engineered for all floor types, the Direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles into the carpet to remove even more dirt. The Dyson V7 Motorhead cord-free vacuum quickly transforms to a handheld for quick clean ups, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places.

Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin Cord-Free Vacuum: $179.00 (reg. $279.00)

The Star Wars Child 11-inch Plush Baby Yoda

Age Range: 3 Years and Up

This 11-inch The Child plush toy will capture the hearts of Star Wars fans everywhere!

Inspired by the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, the adorable figure with green skin, big ears and large eyes resembles a baby Yoda but is referred to as The Child

The toy plush has a soft body, plus a sturdy base filled with beans, perfect for cuddling or display as a collectible

The character wears his robes as seen in the show

Star Wars fans will love taking on the role of The Mandalorian Bounty Hunter and caring for The Child on their own!

Pictures shown are for illustration purposes only. Actual product may vary slightly

The Star Wars Child 11-inch Plush Baby Yoda: Pre-order for $24.99