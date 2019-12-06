Stay in Shape and Have Fun with Any of These Bicycles

Regular exercise can, admittedly, be pretty tough to get started — especially if you’re an adult with a 9-5 job, a family, responsibilities, etc. But there are plenty of ways to integrate workouts into your day-to-day life without actually switching things up. Because in order to get real, lasting results, you need to make adjustments to your actual lifestyle. One way you can “passively” exercise, so to speak, is by riding around on a bicycle. Whether it’s for a casual bike ride down your street or as a new means of transportation to work, school, or the grocery store down the road, riding a bike has plenty of intrinsic value from an exercise and wellbeing standpoint. Of course, you don’t need a fancy BMX bike or Mountain Bike to take a quick trip to the market — a simple, leisurely bike can make all of the difference. A road bike, more specifically, can serve as a means of exercise, environmentally friendly transportation, and of course, good old fashioned fun. If you’re considering picking up a simple, reliable bicycle, well, that’s great! But you should probably do some research first. Luckily, we did it for you. Here are some of the best leisurely bicycles for everyday use.

Best Bicycle for Men

If you’re looking for a simple road bike for men that’s both comfortable and high quality, the Pure Fix Original Fixed Gear Single Speed Fixie Bike by Pure Cycles is a great choice. As you can tell by the name, it’s a smooth, single-speed bike, so you’re not going to take it on any crazy off-road excursions, but for regular transportation purposes, this bike is top-notch. This sleek, stylish bike is ultra-lightweight, durable, and features tough, 40mm deep-dish wheels with Thickslick 700 x 28C tires for enhanced control and contact with the road. And in terms of comfort, you can’t do much better than this model, thanks to a drome saddle that is both comfortable and aesthetically pleasing. While it is lightweight, it’s one of the strongest bikes out there, especially when it comes to cruisers, as it’s made with high-quality, fully tig-welded high tensile steel frame and a fork built to last. If you’re not necessarily looking to exercise or plan on taking it for long trips, the Flexible flip-flop rear hub allows you to quickly change from fixed gear, so you can simply coast your way down hills or other long stretches. It also features dual-pivot breaks for maximum maneuverability and safety, allowing you to stop on a dime. But perhaps the best part is that it comes 90 percent assembled, so there’s not much you have to do once you get it out of the box. For anybody who has ever assembled a bike, this is certainly a blessing.

Best Bicycle for Women

Another great option for women would be the sixthreezero EVRYjourney Women’s Step-Through Hybrid Alloy Beach Cruiser Bicycle. This is a model you would likely find at a boardwalk rental store, but it’s great for all types of solid, urban terrain. Unlike the aforementioned bike, this model, specifically designed for women, contains seven different adjustable speeds, making it a bit more versatile in terms of getting around different areas; it’s great for long commutes or short leisurely rides alike. Made with a durable step-through aluminum city frame, matching full fenders, and 26″ wheels, this bike is built to last — you likely won’t ever have to buy a new one with proper maintenance. The foot-forward seat and pedal position makes for a smooth, easy ride, as riders of varying heights can stop and start on a whim while staying in the saddle. And from a comfort standpoint, you’re not going to get much better than this. The low swooping frame makes it easy to get on and off the bike, while the synthetic leather saddle is comfortable enough for long distance rides. The 2″ semi-slick tires make for a cozy, smooth ride, allowing you to bike for miles without any stops or delays.

Best Bicycle for Kids

If you want your kids to get in on the action — especially if they’re a first-time rider — the RoyalBaby Freestyle Kid’s Bike for Boys and Girls is another phenomenal purchase. Made for both boys and girls, this bike features a sleek, sporty design that mimics that of a mountain bike. It comes with a water bottle to keep your child hydrated and a set of training wheels to get first-time riders started. It also features a quick-release seat post that makes it easy to adjust the seat’s height, essentially allowing your child to do it themselves without any help. And while it’s just a kid’s bike, it’s super durable, as it features a sturdy steel frame, a one-piece crank, ball bearing drive shaft, a full chain guard and steel wheels with pneumatic rubber 2.4″ wide knobby tires with great tread. The front caliper brake and rear coaster brake combination is great for beginners as well, as the combination helps them learn to stop and start safely and efficiently. The best part is, it also comes 95 percent assembled, so you’re basically ready to go from the onset.