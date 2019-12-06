Best Clip-on Music Stand Light

Christmas caroling provides pure joy throughout the weeks leading up to the holiday. Groups of people in unison singing holiday tunes really makes people get into the cheer of the season. But if you’re outside in the winter, despite being cold, it’s hard to see. You’re going to need a way to see those lyric sheets to make sure you don’t miss any of the words and get looks of bewilderment from the people listening. A clip-on light is a great option for that scenario, as it’ll light up your sheet as you light up people’s day. But if you’re not a caroler but are a musician, a music stand light makes all the sense in the world, especially if you’re playing in any concerts or just need to practice at night. We’ve found great options for all kinds of musicians, allowing you to carol or play at any time of day.

Best Long-Lasting Light

Providing you with a lot of continuous light to be able to use it as long as you need it, the LUMIENS L9 Music Stand Light Clip On Orchestra LED Lamp is a terrific choice. This light is guaranteed not to flicker, as the optical grade lens provides evenly distributed light without any hotspots. A great thing about this light is that it’s fully adjustable, as we found that both of the levels of brightness were great. You can also move the light to exactly where you need it, as it has a flexing, adjustable arm that can provide you with a lot of light. Thanks to the three AA batteries, this light can last up to 20 hours, giving you all the time you need to study, read, or play. You can clip it to almost anything, as the silicone pad protects the gripped surface against any sort of damage. This is great for musicians, DJs, work tables, mixing tables, music stands, pianos, reading, orchestra pits or craft tables. The clip opens up 1.9″, so it can easily grab most surfaces.

Best Rechargeable Light

Rather than having to worry about changing batteries all the time rather than reading or practicing, you’re going to want to have something that continuously will work. The Kootek Clip On Book Lights Music Light Stand is crafted with 10 LED bulbs with a built-in rechargeable Lithium battery, allowing you to charge it with an AC adapter and a USB cord. However, you cannot charge it and use it at the same time, as you can damage the adapter. It features an easy access power switch, as you’ll only have to flip the switch once to turn it on and once to turn it off. You can also control two levels of brightness, making it suitable for music stands, pianos, orchestra pits, desks, tables and even in dark clubs. While it is a clip on light that has an anti-skid clip that can stick to any angle, it can also stand on its own as a table lamp if you need it to. It’s portable and lightweight, so you can bring it with you wherever you want. It’s a great light to bring with you while you travel.

Best Value Light

While these other lights won’t put a huge dent in your wallet, if you’re looking for a cost-effective option that is reliable and works well, the Vont Clip On Book Light is a solid one. This rechargeable music stand light is made from 10 LED bulbs that are easy on your eyes, but also bright so they won’t hurt your sight when you’re using it in the dark. It has a high quality Lithium battery that is included and a charging cable that helps the light last up to 11 hours before having it stop. The amazing thing about this light is that is easily fits in your pocket or bag but it’ll illuminate your whole page or book without a problem. Your light will clip to the surface that you need it to, as it’s perfect for music stands, books, pianos and pretty much any table you desire. No longer do you need to let terrible stage lighting stop you from playing or practicing. This clip won’t wobble and it won’t damage any surface you stick it to.