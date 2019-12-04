The Best Portable Chargers for Your Devices

While this might fall under the increasingly broad category of “first world problems,” there is, arguably, nothing more annoying than having your smartphone, laptop, or any other portable device die when you’re out and about and for whatever reason, unable to use a regular corded charger. Considering most of what you do in your personal and work-life revolves around using one piece of technology or the other, this situation can be far from ideal. Luckily, you can easily nip this problem in the bud by getting yourself an insurance policy, so to speak. And by an insurance policy, we mean a portable charger that can be used anywhere and anytime, thus preventing you from losing battery at an inopportune time. But like most electronics, the wide array of portable chargers on the market makes it somewhat difficult to find the one that suits your own needs. Some can only be used for certain phones, others for laptops and Macs, and so on and so forth. So which charger, exactly, is right for you? Well, that’s where we come in. Let’s take a look at some of the best portable chargers that can charge your devices quickly, efficiently, and, most of all, conveniently.

Best Portable Charger for Your Smartphone

If you’re looking for a fast-acting portable charger that works with a variety of different smart devices, including the iPhone, iPad, Samsung Galaxy, Android, and a variety of other products, the Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger, 26800mAh External Battery with Dual Input Port and Double-Speed Recharging is your best bet. The capacity on this charger is, frankly, unmatched. It’s powered by 26800mAh of power and capable of charging most smartphones over six times, tablets at least two times and any other USB device multiple times, making it virtually unmatched in speed and power. Equipped with Anker’s PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology, this device features three separate USB ports that allow you to charge three separate devices simultaneously quickly and efficiently. What’s really great about this particular device is that it doesn’t take all that long for a full recharge. Thanks to its Dual Micro USB (20W) input, it takes a little over six hours, given you’re using both input port. That’s twice as fast as most other portable chargers. It’s compact enough to fit in your bag and can give you about a week of power when fully charged. It’s also safe, relatively inexpensive, and comes with a 2X Micro USB Cable, Travel Pouch, Welcome Guide, and a worry-free 18-month warranty.

Best USB-C Portable Charger

For those looking for something specifically for their laptop or MacBook device, the RAVPower USB C Power Bank 26800 PD Portable Charger 26800mAh is a great option. It features a Type-C output that reaches up to 30W, so it’s compatible with any laptop that features USB Type-C ports, the original MacBook AC charge port, and even the Nintendo Switch. This charger is, surprisingly, the only USB PD portable charger that reaches up to 30W, making it easily the most powerful on the market. It’s super quick to recharge, with just a 4-5 hour charge time, which is less than half the standard 14 hours for devices of a similar function. Additionally, it features an impressive 26800mAh battery capacity, which is basically a week’s worth of power. It’s great for any Apple device, whether it’s your smartphone, iPad, or MacBook, and it even features advanced iSmart 2.0 technology that automatically detects and, in turn, adjusts the charging current to produce the fastest charging at all times. It’s ultra-reliable and unquestionably safe, as it contains overcharge, short circuit, and current surge protection for all of your devices.

Best Value Portable Charger

While the aforementioned charging devices aren’t all that pricey, there are a few more inexpensive options, with the best of said options being the INIU Portable Charger, 10000mAh Power Bank. This portable charger is ultra-compact, with dimensions of 5.5″ x 2.8″ x 0.5″. It features a generous power capacity of 10000mAh, which is perfect for daily use. The charger also contains two 0.4 outputs for faster charging — around 1.4 times the speed of most other portable chargers. This device also contains two different USB ports, so you can charge two different devices at once without issue. It also doesn’t seem to slow down at all when you add the extra device. Another great feature on this particular charger is its built-in LED flashlight, which is perfect for camping, traveling, or simply as a means of charging (and finding your way throughout the house) when the power is out. The charger is super safe, as it contains intelligent controlling IC to protect your devices charging 24/7, and it even comes with a risk-free, 30-day, money-back guarantee and three-year and lifetime technical support. It’s also safe to bring with you on a plane (just not a checked bag), making it a great option for any travel enthusiast. One caveat, however, is that it doesn’t support QC 2.0/3.0 functions like Samsung S8, S7, S6 Note 5 QC mode. But other than that, it works on a wide variety of devices quite effectively.