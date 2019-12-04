Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders reveal headphone jack ahead of imminent launch

New renders of the forthcoming Galaxy Note 10 Lite, the more affordable variant of the Galaxy Note 10 that Samsung might launch as soon as this month, have leaked courtesy of @OnLeaks, revealing at least one interesting design detail that’s been making headlines today.

It appears that a headphone jack is back in the Note 10 Lite design, as opposed to that of its flagship counterpart. What you’ll also notice in the design (which you can check out via the leaked renderings below) is that the look includes a punch-hole camera on the front, as well as a noticeable camera bump in a square configuration on the back.

The renderings were published today thanks to a collaboration between @OnLeaks and 91mobiles, with the latter also noting that the phone might be launched in some regions under the Galaxy A81 moniker. Meanwhile, even with the dark renders below, it’s obvious that the design will include a large triple-camera rear setup. Also per @OnLeaks, it seems the overall size will be comparable to that of the Galaxy Note 10+, while the exact screen size doesn’t seem to be known at the moment.

In terms of additional specs, we should also see a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen with the Note 10 Lite, as well as an in-display fingerprint reader. Today’s report also notes that the phone would come with the Exynos 9810 chipset, as well as 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and run Android 10. And, as we noted above, it seems that a 3.5mm headphone jack will be included with the phone, something the Note 10 lacks.

This phone has been expected for a couple of months now, since at least October as we reported here. There’s a rumored launch date of tomorrow (December 5), and 91mobiles is expecting the price to be set at $839. It’s a counterpart to the Galaxy Note 10 and 10+, which launched in August.