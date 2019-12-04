Best Outdoor Spotlight to Shine on Your Holiday Decorations

You don’t hang the wreath on the front door, put the menorah in the window or spend hours placing lights around your bushes if you didn’t want people to look at them. It is now the right time to put your holiday decorations outside of your home (as some people think it’s too early if it happens before Thanksgiving). For those who want to best their neighbors’ outdoor displays with an inflatable snowman, Santa and his reindeer, as well as hundreds of lights, you’re going to want an additional light to shine on them, so that people driving down your street can oooh and aaah. That’s why you need a spotlight or two. Spotlights will highlight exactly what you want people to see and will shine brightly on your custom display. If you’re curious as to which spotlight would be best for you, we’ve got you covered. We’ve handpicked three fantastic options, so you can get the most out of your decorations.

Best Solar Spotlight

Using a solar light is often times very helpful to the environment and your electric bill. So if that sounds like something you’d be interested in, you should consider the URPOWER Solar Lights 2-in-1 Waterproof 4 LED Solar Spotlight. These third generation solar lights are rechargeable and adjustable, as the solar wall can be moved to directly face the sun more easily. You can also adjust the light itself to shine exactly what you want it to. The great thing about this spotlight is that you can either stick it in the ground or you can mount it with the screws that are included in the kit. There is an automated switch as well that allows you to set it to go on automatically at night and shut off automatically during the day. With each purchase, you’ll receive two spotlights that have two modes, so you can shine them either at high or low capacity. There are four bright LED bulbs in each with 50 Lumens per bulb. After they are charged, they will light up for six to nine hours continuously, allowing you to showcase your home.

Best Color Changing Spotlight

To really draw attention to your display, you should consider getting some colorful lights rather than just white ones. With the Ustellar 2 Pack 15W RGB LED Flood Lights, you’ll be able to change patterns on whatever it is you’re shining the lights on. With the remote control that’s provided for easier use, there are 16 different colors of lights that are available and you can adjust the brightness of them. There are also four different kinds of patterns you can choose from, such as flash, strobe, fade, and smooth. You can try each of them out and see which one is best for your home. It has a built-in memory function that will remember what your previous setting was and set it to that right away. You can install or mount these wherever you like, as it is simple to do with the kit. These lights hold an IP66 waterproof rating and can handle any type of rain or snow that comes their way. It has an excellent heat dissipation and solid housing to keep the bulbs secured and protected. Ustellar offers you a three-year unlimited warranty, so these don’t cost you much to give them a try! They are banking on their product and we have nothing but good things to say about it.

Best Pack of Spotlights

For those who have a large yard or multiple displays they want to highlight, whether it’s in the front or backyard, you’ll need multiple spotlights and the ZUCKEO 5W LED Landscape Lights 8 Pack is a terrific bet. Each light in this pack has 500 Lumens and are great for not only decoration and display purposes, but also for security. They have a warm white glow that’s not too harsh to feature. It works between 12V and 24V, meaning it’s safe and compatible with most low voltage landscape lighting kits. You’ll need an extra low voltage transformer if you go that route and that is not included. Each light has a thick aluminum body and a glass lens cover that can withstand rainy and snowy nights and days. It has a 90° rotational beam and a 270° adjustable head to help you get the shine just right. It’s perfect for trees, fences, driveways, walkways, walls or flags. The solid spikes on the bottom easily fit into the ground, so you don’t need to hammer them down.