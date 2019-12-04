Best Martini Glasses Set to Liven Up a Party

There are plenty of ways to enjoy the holidays and if you’re hosting a get together around this time of year, you’re going to want to make sure there’s enough enjoyment to go around. It goes without saying that a tested way to get through the holidays, especially if you’re someone who doesn’t love to hear your relatives arguing over politics, is with some drinks. A festive cocktail year round that you can count on always is a martini. In order to make sure your guests can enjoy theirs shaken OR stirred (sorry, James Bond), you’ll need a set of martini glasses. These have a distinct wide rim and funnel like shape that sets them apart from everyday cocktail glasses. Any home should have a set of martini glasses, so take a look at our three choices and grab a set before you even consider on hosting a party.

Best Stemless Martini Glasses

Some people prefer to use stemless glassware and that’s totally fine with us. If that is you, then the Libbey Cosmopolitan Martini Glasses Set of 4 are a terrific choice. With this set, you’ll receive four 8.25-ounce martini glasses that you can use for any kind of cocktail, especially cosmopolitans. Channeling your inner Carrie Bradshaw has never looked more glamorous. These are a great gift for hosts, housewarming parties and wedding registries, as they invite classiness to any party. You can also use these to serve desserts in, as they are the right size for a tasty after meal bite. They are lead-free, so you can use them with drinks or food. If you choose the frustration free packaging option when it ships, you’ll get them securely wrapped, so they don’t arrive broken. Always make sure you wash your glasses before you use them and they can be washed in the dishwasher.

Best Traditional Martini Glasses

Of course, there is something to be said about enjoying a beverage in a traditional martini glass and holding it from the stem as you gaze around the party. With the Arc International N7340 Luminarc Cachet 10 Ounce Martini Glass Set of 4, you’re ready to enjoy the evening. This set is dishwasher safe, making your life a whole lot easier after the party. These hold 10 ounces of your favorite cocktail and are designed to elicit the best tasting martini. It’s an essential part of any holiday get together. You can put in the most simplistic cocktail or the boldest creation you want to try and it’ll taste delicious. It is made from hypoallergenic glass and is both BPA- and lead-free. You can even fill them up with appetizers and desserts to add a flair to your holiday display. They each measure 3.3″ x 3″ x 7.8″, so they aren’t too difficult to store in your cabinets or on your bar cart.

Best Martini Glasses to Give as a Gift

Whether it’s for a white elephant party, an engagement party, a housewarming or a wedding reception, you’re sure to receive plenty of thanks when you give the gift of JoyJolt 4-Piece Afina Cocktail Martini Glasses Set. Whomever you decide to give these to will receive a beautiful gift box with four, 8-ounce glasses in them. These are a nice way to show off elegance with a modern take when it comes to glassware. The cinched design makes it easier to hold and the heavy base and stemless construction ensure stability. So you can just place it down on the table and go around raiding the appetizers at the party and then quickly pick it back up without much hassle. You can drink cosmopolitans, martinis and any layered liquor drink in these glasses. They are strong and sturdy enough to not have to worry about breakage in areas where glasses usually break. They are all dishwasher safe and come with a one-year satisfaction guarantee. If they show up damaged in any way, JoyJolt will send you a replacement free of charge.