Best Sewing Kit for All DIY Projects

There is nothing quite like the panic that sets in when your teacher reminds you of a project’s imminently close due date that you had completely forgotten about. It’s even more stressful as a parent when your child tells you that the night before it’s due and you don’t have anything. For any type of DIY craft project, such as a science fair exhibit or a costume for a pageant, you’ll need a sewing kit handy in order to get what you need done. Whether you’re a beginner or are moderate or advanced at sewing, you can use a kit to help you get done. There aren’t many things more embarrassing than having to bring your clothes to someone else to have them sew a small rip or hole. So no matter what reason you need a sewing kit, they are vitally important for any household. We’ve taken a look at some of the best options on the market today, so you’re never scrambling for one the night before a project is due.

Best Sewing Basket

For those just moving out on their own, just starting a family or if you know someone who is interested in the fashion industry, the SINGER 07281 Vintage Sewing Basket with Sewing Kit Accessories is a great gift. This classic sewing basket is large, so you’ll be able to keep all your sewing accessories in one place. It is chock full of necessities including 10 hand needles, 100 dressmaker pins, scissors, 10 mini thread spools, a need threader, a pin cushion, a seam ripper, a tape measure and a thimble. That’s a great starter kit for anyone who didn’t have a sewing basket before. It has a collapsible handle that makes storing it and carrying it a cinch. It has a fun, vintage print on the outside of the basket with a bonus notions pack. The interior storage has built-in organization and a tray insert that is removable, so you can set it up however you like.

Best Kit for Holding Spools

If you know you’re going to be sewing a lot, whether for costumes or other garments, you’re going to want somewhere to keep all the colors of thread. With the ARTIKA Sewing Kit, it comes with so much, including 30 extra large spools. They vary in color but are all common ones, so you’ll be able to match the fabric without too much trouble. It comes in a durable, PU leather case that is zippered, so you’ll be able to store things simply. With this kit, you’ll also receive 30 Goldeneye sewing needles in assorted sizes that are high quality. You’ll also get a metal sewing threader and thimble to protect your hands and 18 extra long pearl sewing pins, making the job easier on yourself. You’ll also receive long, durable scissors and four wonder clips in this fantastic case. It is small and easy to carry, so you can keep it in your closet, bag, car, purse or wherever else you might need it. It has locking elastic straps to keep it closed. It is also backed by a 30-day, 100% satisfaction guarantee, or you’ll get your money back.

Best Compact Kit

You’re going to want the option of just tossing a sewing kit in with the rest of your equipment, no matter where you are, in case you have a sewing emergency or even, dare we say, a wardrobe malfunction. To cover your bases, you’ll want the Compact Sewing Kit for Home, Travel, Camping and Emergency from Sewing Gear. This pack has just about anything you’ll need in a pinch, as it comes with stainless steel scissors, measuring tape, 12 colored threads with extra long black and white ones, 24 needles, eight small and large safety pins, six white and black buttons, two needle threaders, five color pins, a seam ripper and a thimble. This kit is filled with premium sewing notions and is closed by a strong zipper. It also has strong elastic holders to handle and carry everywhere. You won’t run out of accessories anytime soon with this pack and you can store it just about anywhere. This is great for college students, crafters, teens, campers and really anybody in your life who may ever need to sew something. Plus, it won’t put a huge dent in your wallet.