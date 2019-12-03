Best Cooling Rack for Your Christmas Cookies

The holiday season is the best time to be near the kitchen. We mean that because the smells that are emanating are going to fill your home with deliciousness. It’s the perfect time of year to bake and whether you’re trying out a new recipe for Christmas cookies or going with a tried and tested one, you’re going to need a place to put those savory bites to let them rest. Grabbing a cooling rack so that your piping hot cookies don’t have to potentially rest on a plate or stay on the baking sheet and burn is so smart, it’s like they were invented for that reason. We kid, but nobody wants to taste a burnt chocolate chip cookie. To get you ready for the upcoming holidays, we’ve picked our very favorite cooling racks, so you can fill your house with amazing and not burnt aromas.

Best Three Tier Rack

Providing you with plenty of room to place your baked goods that need to set, the Wilton Excelle Elite 3-Tier Cooling Rack is great for cookies and cakes. These stacked racks let you cool dozen of cookies at once without taking up a lot of space on your table or countertop. Each rack measures 15.5″ x 9.9″ and there are three tiers, allowing you to set multiple batches at once. It can collapse for simple storage, so you can keep it in the drawer with the baking sheets. Each one is made with a non-stick coating that is reinforced, so you’ll have an easy time putting cookies and other food on and off of the racks and cleanup will be almost non-existent. Wilton provides a limited 10-year warranty, meaning it won’t hurt you to give this a try. Before and after each use, you should wash it with warm, soapy water to make sure it’s ready for your food.

Best Set of Racks

If you know you’re going to be making a lot of cookies and you want a lot of storing space, take a look at the Ultra Cuisine Cooling Baking and Roasting Racks. With this pack, you’ll receive two racks that each measure 8.5″ x 12″. They are made from commercial grade 18/8 stainless steel that won’t rust, is dishwasher safe and also can be put into the oven. It forms a heavy duty strong wire grid with a tight cross-wire square screen. It has thick bar legs along the whole length of the rack, so it won’t buckle or bend under the weight of the food. The feet are one inch high, which is higher than most racks, to give plenty of airflow to the food. You won’t get mushy cookies, cakes, breads or pastries as a result of that. You can even use it to bake other foods like chicken, bacon, beef or ribs. You can also place food on it to let grease drip off of it. The two racks will fit in a standard half sheet pan, so you’ll be able to use them that way as well.

Best Large Area Rack

For a wide area and space to fill up with your creations, take a look at the KITCHENATICS Professional Grade Stainless Steel Cooling and Roasting Wire Rack. This rack measures 11.8″ x 16.9″, so it’s got a lot of area for you to play with. It is non-toxic, dishwasher safe and won’t rust, as it’s made from commercial grade 304 (18/8) stainless steel. It also raises up one inch to optimize airflow and allows air to circulate from all sides. You won’t get a burn on one side and a soggy area on the other. You can put this in the oven up to 575°F for roasting, grilling, baking, broiling, smoking or barbecuing. There will be no reason to flip your food while cooking and you’ll get crisp and juicy turkey, chicken, pork, ribs or vegetables without much of a hassle. You will also get a downloadable e-book with every purchase that gives you recipes to use your rack for.