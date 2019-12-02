The 10 best movies and shows coming to Netflix in December 2019

December is shaping up to be a surprisingly quiet month for Netflix, but there are a few heavy hitters that should help to carry the load as the streaming service prepares for what should be a far more competitive 2020. Fairly or not, all eyes are on The Witcher, as audiences are desperate for an epic fantasy saga that can hold a candle to Game of Thrones. Personally, I’m keeping my expectations low, but I’m hopeful it hits the ground running.

There are also several star-studded original films coming to Netflix this month, as Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern, Adam Driver, and Alan Alda can all be seen in the emotional drama Marriage Story, while director Michael Bay and actor Ryan Reynolds are teaming up for the big-budget action movie 6 Underground.

But if you’re looking for something a bit more under the radar, I highly recommend Searching for Sugar Man. It’s one of the best and most fascinating documentaries ever made. Here are the rest of December’s top 10:

Now that you’ve seen the best, be sure to take a look at the rest — here’s the full list of everything being added to Netflix’s catalog this month, as well as everything that the service will be getting rid of.