Disney+ Cyber Monday deal brings Disney’s first big discount since launch

We did our best to keep our readers informed of all the pre-release deals that made Disney+ even cheaper, but if you happened to miss out on them all and still want to sign up for the streaming service, you’re in luck. Disney is knocking the price of an annual subscription to its new service down from $69.99 to $59.99 for one day only on Cyber Monday, which means you’ll be paying just $5/month from now to December 2020. That’s a solid 14% discount, and it’s the first big Disney+ deal that Disney has offered since launching the service.

This is a somewhat surprising development considering that Disney+ launched less than a month ago, but if you don’t need a 7-day free trial to convince you that the service is worthwhile, you might want to consider taking advantage of this deal, as there’s no telling when or if Disney will offer any more discounts in the coming months.

In addition to featuring over 600 classic TV shows and movies, including big franchises like Marvel and Star Wars, Disney+ is also home to many original series, the biggest of which is undoubtedly The Mandalorian. This Star Wars spinoff takes place five years after Return of the Jedi, and aside from being a solid send-up of the Western genre, it has become something of a phenomenon due to the presence of a character known as “The Child,” which virtually everyone on the internet has taken to calling “Baby Yoda” due to its appearance.

It’s also worth noting that by the time your annual subscription runs out, Disney will likely have debuted at least one of its original Marvel series. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier doesn’t have a specific release date yet, but the series is expected to land in late 2020, at which point you can decide whether or not you want to pay $69.99 for another year of Disney+ (unless a deal for existing subscribers happens to pop up around then).

Whatever the case, if you want to take advantage of this deal, you need to do so soon, as the $59.99 offer for a year of Disney+ will expire on December 2nd at 11:59 PM ET / December 3rd at 2:59 AM PT.