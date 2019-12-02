Best Wind Chimes to Adorn the Outside of Your Home

For those of us who have seen the movie Twister, you may remember how self-made wind chimes played a big part in letting them know when a storm was coming. Well, while they are a great way to alert of you of big wind gusts heading your way, wind chimes are also just a delightful addition to your patio or front steps. Plus, you won’t have to make these yourself. These musical instruments provide entertainment whether you’re inside the house or sitting outside and they do it without any of your assistance. You’ll just have to hang them where you want to hear them. If you’re in the market to be serenaded any time of year, then take a look at some of the best wind chimes on the market today.

Best Wind Chimes with a Recognizable Song

Rather than just letting your wind chimes make random notes when they are swinging in the air, you can get ones that play a recognizable melody. For a tried and true option that many people will appreciate, grab the Woodstock Chimes AGMS Amazing Grace Chime. Woodstock Chimes was created by Grammy Award-winning musician and instrument designer Garry Vistas and it was the first company to musically tune wind chimes. They also offer a lifetime tuning guarantee, so if anything becomes out of whack with your chimes, you can send it to them and they’ll readjust it for you. These chimes are tuned to play the opening notes to Amazing Grace, one of the world’s best loved hymns. You can get these in a small, medium or large, depending on what size your outdoor area requires. The medium are 24 inches long and have a weather-protected, cherry finish on ash wood, displaying its beauty in the air. It has six polished, silver aluminum tubes and a durable braided nylon cord. If you want to make it even more personal, you can remove the wind catcher and engrave it with a special message for your loved ones.

Most Colorful Wind Chimes

Wind chimes don’t just have to be metal tubes for you to stare at. You can enjoy a full array of colors that are gorgeous to look at when you nab the Urban Trends Capiz Wind Chime. Adding a beautiful touch of decor, this is the perfect accent piece to add to your aesthetic, no matter what it is at home. You’ll be able to exhibit specific passion for coastal decorations when you hang this wind chime. It is made from Indonesian capiz and each one is handcrafted to add a little flare to the outside of your home. This can also be hung inside for added decoration. It measures about 24 inches in length, giving you plenty to look at. It makes a gentle chime noise when it’s moving that anyone can enjoy. It’s fun to look at and listen to.

Most Neighborhood Friendly Wind Chimes

We won’t lie: we laughed at the description of this product before we tried it. But the Wind Chimes for People Who Like Their Neighbors by UpBlend Outdoors provides a quality gift for you and your neighborhood. You’ll be able to enjoy soothing, melodic tones when the wind rustles through the chimes, as it’s soft and swift music is sweet to your ears. It provides a beautiful mix of function and style using sustainable and recyclable bamboo and aluminum. The long, straight pipes along with the hexagonal angles of the wood offer a classic, traditional look. You can get these in three different colors and they hang 29 inches long. The aluminum tubes range in length of 10 inches to 14 inches, so they don’t hang completely uniform, giving you different tones when the chimes strike. It strikes a unique variation of the G-major scale, so you can relax to that all day long.