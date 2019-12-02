Best Weatherproof Dog Jacket to Keep Your Pup Warm

You aren’t the only one who needs a coat when it’s time to head outside in the winter. Whether it’s snowing or raining outside, when you go out for a walk with your dog, they should be protected as well from the elements. At the end of the day, having them wear a jacket keeps them safe and also provides you with a large area of their body you won’t have to dry afterwards when you go back inside. Making a fashion statement isn’t just a human thing. Your good boy or girl can look the part while getting some warmth during the winter months by wearing a dog jacket. It helps protect their bodies during harsh weather, potentially leading to them living a better life. Measuring your dog’s length and girth is the most important part about getting them a jacket but another vital aspect is knowing which one to get. Luckily, we’ve done some research for you and here we’ve provided our picks for the best dog jackets on the market. For your reference, we’ve highlighted the medium sizes for all of these to keep it uniform. Let’s take a look.

Best Variety of Sizes for a Dog Jacket

Your dog will be super fashionable when they are wearing the Kuoser Cozy Waterproof Windproof Reversible British Style Plaid Dog Vest Winter Coat. These are offered for very small dogs and also very large ones, as they are offered in sizes XXS to 4XL, so you can pretty much find one to fit any dog. The filler is made of polyester fiber to provide warmth while one side is waterproof and the other is a plaid side, made from cotton that is soft to the touch. The stitching is made to last a long time and it has an easy hook and loop closure. It’s super easy to put on and take off, as the Velcro straps fasten without any hassle. The belly portion is comfortable on your dog. There are eight different colors available, so you can get red, blue, white, beige, purple, pink, brown or green plaid for your puppy. Your dog won’t be disappointed with this as it’s extremely warm and comfortable.

Best Reversible Dog Jacket

If you want a very easy and convertible dog jacket for your furry friend, then look no further than the MIGOHI Dog Jacket for Winter. This will fit just about any size of dog, as it’ll fit a teddy, schnauzer, labrador, golden retriever, chihuahua, poodle, beagle, dachshund for all kinds of indoor and outdoor activities. These sizes measure from XXS to 3XL and are also offered in eight different colors. The jacket can be worn on either side, as one of the sides is waterproof and the other is made from cotton. It will strap below the dog’s belly and then around their neck with an adjustable strap, making it easy to fit to your dog as they grow. Make sure to coordinate with the sizing charts to get the correct one for your dog. They’ll be warm and dry when they come inside, thanks to the long jacket that can cover most of their back, hips and belly.

Best Fleece Dog Jacket

For those really snowy days where even you don’t want to go outside, you’ll want to guarantee your dog is warm enough to do their business. The JoyDaog 2 Layers Fleece Lined Warm Dog Jacket is a perfect option for this time of year. You can get these in the sizes XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL and XXXL. It is offered in red, blue, brown, orange and pink, so you can match your dog’s color or collar. The extra soft polyester fabric is comfortable on your dog and the double layer of fleece will keep them from shivering. It is windproof, protecting your puppy from the elements. It has a convenient leash hole on the neck, so you’ll still be able to buckle them up before heading outside. There are elastic edges on the foot and waist, keeping it snug against your dog. The metal snaps are simple to coordinate, so you’re able to put it on and adjust it easily. You’ll want to make sure it isn’t too tight in the chest when you’re ordering it.