Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Dec. 1)

Not only is the first of the month on a Sunday this year, but it happens to be on the Sunday right after Thanksgiving. As everyone with a Netflix subscription knows, the first day of every month is when Netflix always dumps tons of new content on to the service, so if you’re still going to be stuck at your parents’ house or in an airport for most of the day, you’ll have plenty of fresh content to keep you occupied throughout the day.
As for the rest of the week, the biggest highlight by far is Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, which is said to feature powerful performances from Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern, and Adam Driver (all of whom have played prominent roles in recent Marvel and Star Wars movies). We’re also losing Planet Earth, Blue Planet, and a ton of other great nature documentaries, so be sure to get your fill before they leave Netflix for good.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of December 1st, 2019:
Arrivals
Sunday, December 1st
- A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish
- The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Cut Bank
- Dead Kids — NETFLIX FILM
- Eastsiders: Season 4
- Malcolm X
- Searching for Sugar Man
- Sweet Virginia
- The Tribes of Palos Verdes
Monday, December 2nd
- Nightflyers: Season 1
- Team Kaylie: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Tuesday, December 3rd
- Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo — NETFLIX FILM
- Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- War on Everyone
Wednesday, December 4th
- The Last O.G.: Season 2
- Let’s Dance — NETFLIX FILM
- Los Briceño — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Magic for Humans: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Thursday, December 5th
- A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby — NETFLIX FILM
- Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Greenleaf: Season 4
- Home for Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- V Wars — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Friday, December 6th
- Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Chosen One: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Confession Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Fuller House: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Glow Up — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Marriage Story — NETFLIX FILM
- Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
- Three Days of Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Triad Princess — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Virgin River — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Departures
Sunday, December 1st
- Yoga Hosers
Monday, December 2nd
- Africa: Season 1
- Blue Planet II: Season 1
- Frozen Planet: On Thin Ice
- Frozen Planet: Season 1
- Frozen Planet: The Epic Journey
- Life
- Life On Location
- Life Story
- Nature’s Great Events: Series 1
- Nature’s Great Events: Diaries: Series 1
- Planet Earth II
- Planet Earth: Season 1
- The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1
- The Hunt: Season 1
- The Making of Frozen Planet: Series 1
Wednesday, December 4th
- Thor: Ragnarok
We'll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix.