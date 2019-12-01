Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Dec. 1)

Not only is the first of the month on a Sunday this year, but it happens to be on the Sunday right after Thanksgiving. As everyone with a Netflix subscription knows, the first day of every month is when Netflix always dumps tons of new content on to the service, so if you’re still going to be stuck at your parents’ house or in an airport for most of the day, you’ll have plenty of fresh content to keep you occupied throughout the day.

As for the rest of the week, the biggest highlight by far is Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, which is said to feature powerful performances from Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern, and Adam Driver (all of whom have played prominent roles in recent Marvel and Star Wars movies). We’re also losing Planet Earth, Blue Planet, and a ton of other great nature documentaries, so be sure to get your fill before they leave Netflix for good.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of December 1st, 2019:

Arrivals

Sunday, December 1st

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Cut Bank

Dead Kids — NETFLIX FILM

Eastsiders: Season 4

Malcolm X

Searching for Sugar Man

Sweet Virginia

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

Monday, December 2nd

Nightflyers: Season 1

Team Kaylie: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Tuesday, December 3rd

Wednesday, December 4th

Thursday, December 5th

Friday, December 6th

Departures

Sunday, December 1st

Yoga Hosers

Monday, December 2nd

Africa: Season 1

Blue Planet II: Season 1

Frozen Planet: On Thin Ice

Frozen Planet: Season 1

Frozen Planet: The Epic Journey

Life

Life On Location

Life Story

Nature’s Great Events: Series 1

Nature’s Great Events: Diaries: Series 1

Planet Earth II

Planet Earth: Season 1

The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1

The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1

The Hunt: Season 1

The Making of Frozen Planet: Series 1

Wednesday, December 4th

Thor: Ragnarok

