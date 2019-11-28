Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals from Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart

We’re less than a day away from Black Friday, but every major retailer out there has started offering its best Black Friday deals already online. In fact, some of them getting ready to open their retail locations in just a few hours. That means you can already shop for some of the hottest items of the year right now, and take advantage of Black Friday prices that might not be available again anytime soon.

Amazon has a few highlights when it comes to rare Black Friday deals, including an unexpected AirPods Pro discount as well as sales on AirPods 2 and Sony’s noise cancelling headphones. But one of the best Amazon deals this holiday season concerns the hottest gaming console out there, the Nintendo Switch. This might be the Switch’s third Black Friday, but the console isn’t usually discounted at this time of year. Yet Amazon will give you a $25 in credit for every Switch purchase when you apply coupon code 397BFFA5 at checkout. On top of that, there are other retailers ready to sweeten your Switch purchase this Black Friday, with GameStop featuring a sale that matches Amazon’s savings.

Before you decide where to buy the console, you should know that most retailers are stocking the Mario 8 Deluxe Switch bundle for Black Friday, which gets you the popular game for free with the console. The bundle is priced at $299, and you’re not likely to score a better deal than that. However, some retailers will throw additional perks at you, like a free screen protector or a carrying case. Others might lure you in with some sort of cashback offer, whether it’s Kohl’s cash or Target’s RedCard rewards. And Sam’s Club has Switch deals on used systems if you want to save even more money.

Also, if you want to save money on a new Switch and don’t need the big-screen TV gaming experience, you could just go for the Switch Lite, the smaller handheld console that Nintendo launched earlier this year. The Switch Lite sells for $199.99, and that’s the best price you’ll get from retailers this Black Friday — check out all the Switch offers below: