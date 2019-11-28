Samsung might be working on its biggest Android update release ever

Samsung isn’t known for delivering fast Android updates to its devices, and it usually takes more time for the non-flagship models to get upgraded. The latest Galaxy S and Note models are usually the first devices to get Google’s newest Android flavor, after several months of beta tests. We thought the same thing would happen this year with the Galaxy S10 and Note 10. Samsung kicked off the Android 10 beta program a few weeks ago, earlier than expected, with the final update supposed to hit stores at some point in early 2020. It turns out Samsung might be working on a much bigger release for January, which might turn out to be Samsung’s biggest Android update rollout ever.

Android 10 might be released for both flagship devices and budget models, and that’s incredible news. One of the worst things about Android is fragmentation. No matter how much Google has been defending the state of Android for the past decade, it’s also something Google has been trying to fix. The recent changes to Android that should allow vendors to upgrade Android faster than before (Project Treble) is a testament to that, as is the new operating system that Google is working on. When Fuchsia launches, it should offer customers faster access to software updates than Android does.

Samsung is yet to announce anything publicly, but Samsung India’s roadmap for the Android 10 update has leaked, SamMobile reports, listing all the phones that are going to get the software upgrade in January.

Image Source: SamMobile

As you can see in the screenshot above, several Samsung phones are expected to get Android 10 in January, including the Galaxy S10 and Note 10, the Galaxy S9 and Note 9, the Galaxy M20 and M30, and the Galaxy A30.

Then, from March through September, several Samsung phones and tablets will get Android 10. Some notable devices include the Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Tab S6 flagship tablet — both of them are set to receive the update in April.

Then again, things might always change down the road, and Samsung could do things differently. The only sure thing is that the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 will lead the Android 10 rollout.