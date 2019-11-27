‘Titanfall 2’ and ‘Monster Energy Supercross’ are the free PS Plus games for December

Sony announced the lineup of PlayStation Plus free games for December on Wednesday, and one of my favorite games of 2016 is the star of the show. Titanfall was a great game, but without a single-player campaign or the cache of a franchise like Call of Duty, it never really took off like it deserved too. Thankfully, Respawn Entertainment was still given the chance to make a sequel, and it features one of the best first-person shooter campaigns of the generation. If you somehow missed out on it a few years ago, you should definitely grab it for free.

Here’s the complete lineup of free PlayStation 4 games available to PS Plus subscribers in December:

Titanfall 2: In single player, an aspiring Pilot and a veteran Titan combine forces to save their own lives and combat a powerful enemy against all odds. Multiplayer offers brand new Titans, expanded Pilot abilities, and deeper customization to elevate the fast-paced and exciting gameplay fans expect from the series.

Monster Energy Supercross: Race on the official tracks, Daytona included, with the official riders from 250SX and 450SX to experience one of the most spectacular and entertaining racing competitions ever! Discover the Track Editor feature for endless gameplay possibilities: select your stadium, create your own track and share it online with your friends. Customize your rider and bike with more than 80 official brands and 300 items available and challenge yourself in conquering the top of the leaderboard. Race alone or against players from all over the world thought different offline and online game modes!

Both games listed above will be free to download starting Tuesday, December 3rd. As always, you will need to have an active subscription to PlayStation Plus in order to download them for free. You will also need to either keep paying for or restart your subscription in order to keep them, even if you downloaded them for free. And don’t forget — every free game from November is still available until the new Instant Game Collection arrives next week.