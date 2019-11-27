Best Ski Masks for the Blistering Cold

With the cold weather looming — and in some places, it’s already here — it’s time to prepare. Obviously, the option of bunkering down indoors until the frigid weather passes is not really realistic, so you’re going to need to get yourself some apparel that allows you to function like a normal human being in the inclimate weather. This goes doubly for those who enjoy outdoor winter sports like skiing or snowboarding, individuals who work outside, or even somebody who likes to ride their motorcycle year-round. The best option for these types of people, of course, is a ski mask-esque piece of headgear that fully protects the head, ears, and most of the face. If you’re someone who wants extra protection to better brace the weather, you’re not going to do better than an overhead ski mask. They’re ultra-warm, surprisingly comfortable, and perhaps, best of all, inexpensive. Luckily, there are plenty of deals online for ski masks that can keep you and your precious face warm in even the worst of climates. The only question that remains is which one is best for you? Well, it’s certainly not rocket science. We’ll go through some of the best ski masks available on the web so you can better avoid chapped lips, a stuffy nose, and weather-induced rosy red cheeks this winter season.

Best Ski Mask Hat Combo

For an ultra-warm face mask and hat combination that’s particularly useful for those who work outside, you can’t go wrong with the Carhartt Men’s Fleece 2 In 1 Hat. This ultra-warm, one size fits all hat is imported and made of 100% polyester fleece to keep what is basically your entire head warm. The face mask is made of 90% polyester and 10% spandex, so it can stretch out a bit when you need to cover your face. It’s versatile enough to be used as either a regular hat or protection for the entire face. The design combines a fleece hat with a pull-down face mask that you can tuck back into the hat when you don’t want to use it. The inner mask features a soft moisture-wicking finish to keep you dry and provides, of course, added comfort. The hat also contains ear flaps to help keep both of your ears warm, and it features the Carhartt logo stitched on the front for everybody to see. It’s also machine washable (strictly with cold water), so it’s easy to maintain for many winters to come.

Most Breathable Ski Mask

Admittedly, having a thick piece of material over your face can be a bit of a nuisance after a while — especially if you’re a bit claustrophobic. If you want to get yourself a ski mask that is both ultra-warm and surprisingly breathable, this Tough Headwear Balaclava Ski Mask for Men & Women is a fantastic choice. It’s made of a stretchy and breathable fabric that protects your face and wicks away moisture to stay warm and dry. The fleece lining of the mask helps retain warmth but as an effort to prevent overbearing stuffiness, this balaclava style ski mask contains mesh breathing panels that increase airflow, and if you’re using it to ski or snowboard, help to minimize condensation on your goggles. It’s also pretty versatile, in the sense that you can wear it a number of different ways, such as a full face mask, open balaclava, half ski mask or even just as a neck gaiter. It’s great for a number of different winter activities such as snowboarding, skiing, ATV riding, or even shoveling outside in frigid temperatures. Just don’t use it for, you know, robbing banks and stuff.

Best Value Ski Mask

In regards to overall value, the Ergodyne N-Ferno 6823 Balaclava Ski Mask is a phenomenal bang-for-your-buck purchase. This ultra warm, balaclava-style ski mask is a great option at a very reasonable price. The mask’s protective fabric paneling helps make it super wind-resistant. It also features a mesh panel over the mouth for increased airflow and overall breathability. It’s versatile enough to wear as either an open face balaclava, neck gaiter or full ski mask, and it’s long in length so it can be tucked into your coat, leaving absolutely no bare skin between your face and body. And if you’re using it to work outside, especially in the dark, it features reflective accents, so you can be seen from the road at all times.