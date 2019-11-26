Verizon runs down all of its best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Personally, when I think of Black Friday, the first products that come to mind are TVs, games, and appliances, but the holiday shopping season is also a great time to upgrade a phone or tablet. We told you about some of Verizon’s major Black Friday deals last week, but on Tuesday, the mobile carrier shared a more extensive list of deals it will be rolling out for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, including discounts on hardware and services.

If you want to check out all these deals directly from Verizon, be sure to visit the carrier’s deals landing page. Also, if you want to read the fine print (which you definitely should), head over to this news post.

Smartphone and tablet deals

Get $400 toward an iPhone 11 on an Unlimited plan for trading in your current iPhone.

Get up to $800 off select iPhones with Unlimited if you switch to Verizon

If you buy an iPhone XS Max 64GB, you get $600 off and receive a free Apple Watch.

If you switch to Verizon and sign up for Unlimited, you can get a free Samsung Galaxy S10e in Verizon-exclusive Cardinal Red and a free Samsung Galaxy Watch.

Get up to $750 off select Samsung phones when you switch to Verizon with Unlimited.

Get a 1TB Galaxy S10+ on Cyber Monday for 50% off.

From 11/28 – 12/1, get a 5G-upgradeable Moto Z4 for $5/month when you add a line.

Get $150 off a Samsung Tab S6 during Black Friday weekend.

Select tablets will be $100 for the entire holiday season.

Service deals

New Fios customers get either Samsung Galaxy Buds or $100 Visa Prepaid Card when they sign up.

Fios customers who upgrade to the gigabit plan will receive another $100 Visa Prepaid Card.

Verizon Unlimited customers, new Fios Home Internet, and 5G Home Internet customers get the first 12 months of Disney+ free (and will then be charged $6.99/month when the promotion ends).

Finally, here’s a video from Verizon, in case you want to see people talk about how great these deals are: