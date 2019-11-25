The Best High-Tech Doorbell Security Systems to Help you Sleep Safer at Night

There is no such thing as “too much security” when it comes to protecting your family and those you love. Back in the day, getting an advanced security system for the outside of your home could be extremely costly, highly conspicuous, and essentially reserved for the rich and famous. But in today’s advanced technological landscape, it is quite the opposite. Anybody can have a security system, both indoors and out. But if you want something that is inexpensive and hard for potential intruders or package thieves to locate, you should opt for a doorbell camera system that can effectively capture footage from the outside so that you can rest a little easier at night or when you’re not home. Not only can they stream footage from the front of the house without you having to move a muscle or greet your visitor at the door, but you can also operate as a two-way talking device so you can carry a conversation without putting yourself in potential harm’s way. This also serves as a great way to interact with unwanted solicitors and door-to-door salespeople without having to actually physically meet them. Of course, there are also a variety of doorbell alarm systems that might not capture video, but rather, alert you when unwanted guests come to your home. If you’re already sold on a doorbell system to better protect your home (or avoid unwanted human interactions altogether), there are a few different options available on the web. Let’s take a look at some of the best of the best.

Best Overall Doorbell Camera

Overall, you’re not going to find a doorbell camera — one that allows you to fully interact with your “guests” — better than the Ring Video Doorbell 2. The Ring allows you to hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet, and PC. It’s particularly great for users with an Amazon Echo (and any other Echo-compatible devices, for that matter), as it’s Alexa-compatible — all you have to do is enable “announcements” and from there, you’ll get alerted when the doorbell is pressed and motion is detected. You can even speak to your visitors through compatible Echo devices by saying “Alexa, talk to the front door”. With or without Alexa, however, you can still hear and speak to visitors from your mobile device through the built-in microphone and noise-cancelling speakers. You’ll receive motion-activated alerts even if the person doesn’t ring your doorbell, so it’s great for protecting your home from theft and break-ins. It also offers 1080p HD video clarity and on-demand video and audio, so you can check on your home anytime from your mobile device. A quick-release battery pack allows for easy changing.

Best Doorbell Alert System

If you don’t think you need an advanced camera setup — or you already have an outdoor camera for security purposes — you can opt for something like the CROSSPOINT Expandable Wireless Doorbell Alert System, which alerts you when there is someone out front. This comprehensive system might not live stream any last-minute visitors you have at your door, but rather, provides you with a variety of loud and recognizable ring chimes to alert you throughout the house. It works long range — up to 1,000 feet – and is durable and adjustable, as you can change the volume of your “ring tone” with just a few clicks of a button. While this particular set features two receivers and two transmitters, you can easily add on to the system by adding 20 or more receivers, transmitter buttons, motion sensors, and door sensors to your setup. The system itself is super easy to install, waterproof and features 52 different ring tones to choose from.

Best Value Doorbell Security

While neither of the aforementioned systems will break the bank, if you’re looking for something ultra-cheap and versatile that still gets the job done, the KERUI Door Window Alarm from GRANEYWELL could be a great purchase. This remote controlled security sensor system can be set up anywhere in the house with ease — the window, door, doorbell, etc. All you do is simply open the back cover, stick the batteries in the back and paste the alarm and magnetic strip to the right position on the desired door or window. Each sensor alarm contains a loud volume up to 120d and lasts up to two minutes, making it loud enough to alert the elderly or those with poor hearing, in general. Unlike other alarm systems, this one also comes equipped with a remote controller which allows you the option to turn your system on and off by hand. This can come in handy if you have pets or young children who trigger the device unexpectedly. You can also set it up where one remote controls multiple different devices in unison. The system itself is also expandable, as you can add up to 20 alarm hosts. The whole kit comes with a security alarm, magnetic stick, remote control, LR03 AAA batteries, adhesive tape for sticking to each device, and a comprehensive user manual to get you started.