Best Hardside Spinner Luggage

This is the time of year when the airports, train and bus stations and highways are the most crowded, as it’s the season of holiday travel. Whether you’re flying across the country to see your loved ones or just hopping on the road for a few hours drive, you’re likely going to have to plan ahead. While traffic and delays are the frequently a headache, so is packing for these types of weeks. If you want to be toting something that’s easy to move through throngs of people, you’re going to want something that rolls quickly and efficiently. With a hardside spinner luggage, you’re covered from your belongings being damaged and from throwing your suitcase over your shoulder because one of the two wheels broke. There are a ton of options for spinner luggage out there, so how are you supposed to know which one is the best? Luckily, we’ve done the leg work for you and hand selected three of our favorites on the market. Before you head to your Thanksgiving and Christmas destinations, take a look at what we’ve found for you below and travel more efficiently this winter.

Best Designs for Hardside Luggage

When you’re flying and have to check a bag, one of the toughest parts of the whole endeavor is having to track your bag down at baggage claim after you’ve landed (assuming the airline got it there safely). Make sure your luggage stands out when you pick up one of the American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels. With any of the fantastic designs you can choose from, you’ll certainly be able to find your luggage, no matter which size you choose. The 28″ spinner luggage provides you with a ton of storage, as the overall dimensions are 30″ x 19.5″ x 12.5″. You can get this luggage in six different designs and colors: Anthracite, Silver, Rose Gold, Ascending Gardens Rose Gold, Marble and Palm Trees. Each luggage has a polyester lining and comes backed by a 10-year warranty. The four multi-directional oversized spinner wheels give you effortless mobility wherever you need it. The inside has a mesh divider and cross straps in the main compartment along with a modesty pocket that is zippered.

Best Hardside Luggage Set

For those who are serious about traveling or just have to travel often for work, you’re going to want a set of luggage to give yourself options when it comes to picking the suitcase for your particular trip. With the Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set Suitcase Spinner Hardshell, you’ll be ready for whatever kind of trip you have. With this set, you’ll get a 20″, 24″ and 28″ piece that stand upright on wheels. The wheels are all multi-directional and can spin a full 360 degrees. They are silent as well, so you won’t be bringing a ton of attention to yourself if you’re sprinting through the airport terminal to your gate (or any more attention than someone doing that already does). All of them have a sturdy and ergonomic telescoping handle, so it’ll be easy for just about anybody to wheel these around. The outside is made of 100% ABS material, so it’s lightweight and durable. The interior has a mesh zippered pocket to help you with your packing. You can store each of them inside one another, meaning you can put them away easily so they don’t take up a ton of room in your home. What we really loved was the fact that each one has a three-digit TSA combination lock for additional security. You can also choose between 17 different colors, so picking the right one for yourself or a loved one is a whole lot easier.

Best Value Hardside Luggage

Even if you just need a carry-on luggage, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better bang-for-your-buck option than the Rockland Luggage Melbourne 20 Inch Expandable Carry On. The outside is made from lightweight but extremely sturdy ABS material, so it’ll hold up for many trips. The wheels may come in either black or silver and can be rolled tilting backwards, forwards, or pushed while standing straight up on all four of them. The telescoping handle is easy to hold and won’t hurt your hand as you’re pushing through people at the train station. On its own, it weighs six pounds and is the perfect size for a day or two or travel. You can choose from 32 different colors, so feel free to express yourself with a fun shade and make it easy on yourself to find your luggage at the airport.