Netflix just posted cryptic summaries for each episode of ‘The Witcher’

We’re about a month out from the premiere of Netflix’s Game of Thrones rival that we’ve been discussing for several months now. The Witcher’s first official trailer was released a few weeks ago alongside season 1’s release date. Like Game of Thrones, The Witcher tells a fantasy story set in the middle ages. It’s based on a set of books describing a rich universe filled with all sorts of characters and creatures, political intrigue, and violence. And, like Thrones, The Witcher has tremendous potential, especially with a void to fill now that HBO’s show is over.

Even if you’ve read the books the show is based on, the story the TV series tells might not necessarily unfold like it did in the books. That’s what the team working on the show revealed in recent interviews, and that’s all we have for you in terms of what happens in The Witcher. Or, better said, what we had for you until Friday, as the streaming giant just shared titles for all eight episodes in season 1, as well as a cryptic summary for each one.

Netflix posted a different tweet under its @witchernetflix handle for each episode. A GIF animation appears in each tweet, while the tweet’s caption teases the action in said episode. However, while the titles are pretty straightforward, these short summaries aren’t enough to spoil any of the action — not that Netflix would want to share any plot details with fans anyway. But you can nonetheless guess what some of these synopses tease.

With that in mind, these are the titles of The Witcher’s first season’s episodes, along with their cryptic summaries:

Episode 1: The End’s Beginning

Did someone, somewhere, summon a djinn to then wish for all 8 chapter titles? Here you go. Now does anyone know a doctor to check Jaskier's vitals? A monster slain, a butcher named pic.twitter.com/PcXF1aeGSz — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) November 22, 2019

Episode 2: Four Marks

We look at a sorceress’s earlier days pic.twitter.com/VHcz2vjOKT — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) November 22, 2019

Episode 3: Betrayer Moon

A picky eater, a family shamed pic.twitter.com/Rmh52RiN4o — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) November 22, 2019

Episode 4: Of Banquets, Bastards and Burials

Episode 5: Bottled Appetites

A fateful meeting, a bard is maimed pic.twitter.com/52QEBZRWvr — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) November 22, 2019

Episode 6: Rare Species

The hunt for a dragon is underway pic.twitter.com/9sh1y5MkWo — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) November 22, 2019

Episode 7: Before a Fall

A return to before a kingdom is flamed pic.twitter.com/CQNsyF9Oog — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) November 22, 2019

Episode 8: Much More

The Witcher Family, as you all like to say pic.twitter.com/PcB9TDqo7a — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) November 22, 2019