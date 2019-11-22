This might be our first look at the Galaxy S11

The Galaxy S11’s design has been finalized, a leaker said a few weeks ago, teasing that leaks will follow. We did indeed get an increasing number of leaks detailing the phone’s design and signature features, but it took a while for the first Galaxy S11 renders to get here. A different trusted leaker, however, found the Galaxy S11 CAD designs and created renders to highlight the phone’s features. There’s good and bad news for fans of the Galaxy S series, assuming the renders accurately depict the upcoming flagship.

We’re looking at a phone that looks a lot like the Galaxy S10, although the hole-punch display is placed centrally rather than on the right side. We’re looking at a single-lens selfie camera here, while some Galaxy S10 versions came with dual selfie cams.

Things get interesting on the back, where we have an iPhone 11-like prominent camera system, although we’re looking at up to five distinct sensors on this one. The camera module is taller than the iPhone 11’s, according to these renders. The camera specs aren’t available, but previous reports said the phone will feature a primary 108-megapixel sensor, as well as 5x optical zoom support.

One other significant change concerns the bottom of the Galaxy S11. There’s no headphone jack, which shouldn’t be a surprise. Samsung made it clear that it’s ready to kill the old audio port after defending its honor for so long.

Also worth noticing is that Samsung isn’t ready to deliver a bolder, waterfall display like the Mate 30 Pro. The Galaxy S11 in these renders features the same mild screen curvatures we’ve seen before on Samsung phones. On the other hand, previous leaks have indicated that Samsung won’t make a Galaxy S11 version with a flat-screen next year.

The button layout has also changed slightly, as you can see in these renders. We only have buttons on the right side of the screen, including volume rockers and the standby key. Is the Bixby hardware button out of the picture?

Samsung is expected to launch as many as five different Galaxy S11 next February, many of them featuring 5G support.