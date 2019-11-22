Best Snow Shovel to Tackle Any Storm

As the days get shorter towards the end of the year, you know that wintry weather is nearby. Thinking about digging your car out of a snow mound is enough to make anyone dream of moving. But if you don’t have the luxury of packing up and moving to warmer weather in the winter, you have to think about how to battle against the chilly temperatures. Even if you have a snow blower, you can’t get to every single spot that needs to be cleared. That’s why you have to have a trusty snow shovel. Sometimes, all that will work is a little muscle to get you out of a rough predicament. Especially for those who live in a city and have to park on the street, having to battle against the job the snow plow did boxing your car in is a chore. For pretty much anybody who lives in a part of the world that gets snow, a snow shovel is a must own. For that reason, we’ve handpicked three great choices so you can dig yourself out this winter.

Best Collapsible Shovel

If you’re in the market for a shovel that’s easy to store since you don’t have a lot of space or you want to keep a shovel in your car, then check out the Lifeline 4004 Red One Size Aluminum Sports Utility 3 Piece Collapsible Design Snow Shovel. This aluminum shovel can collapse to the ideal size to keep in your car, SUV, RV or snowmobile. It can adjust from 26″ to 32″ to give you better leverage as you’re battling against heavy snow. The shovel itself weighs just over 1.5 pounds, meaning just about anybody can use it. It’s ideal for camping and backpacking and makes for a great addition to your emergency kit. You just don’t want to be caught unprepared without a shovel when you might need it. Make sure you aren’t caught cutting corners by getting a cheap shovel. Choosing a sturdy product like this one just makes a whole lot more sense.

Best Strain-Reducing Shovel

Sometimes, people don’t just think faster, they think smarter. Designing a shovel that doesn’t work against you but actually helps you power through the tough, heavy snow is something that Snow Joe thought of when they invented the Shovelution Strain-Reducing Snow Shovel. This shovel has an impact-resistant blade that works to glide through the snow to pick it up. The real amazing function of this shovel is embedded in the handle. It acts as a fulcrum, thanks to the spring-loaded mechanism, so you can split your hands to give you better leverage. It changes the mechanics of shoveling and reduces the strain on your arms, back and legs. The ergonomic design is great for your hands, but it also will help your posture and reduce the need to bend as much as you would with a normal shovel. It is backed by the Snow Joe guarantee, so it’s covered for two years under warranty. The blade is 18 inches wide, so you’re getting a lot of coverage while you’re scraping the ground to clear away the snow from your walkway and driveway.

Best Wide Blade Shovel

If you have a lot of ground to cover and your driveway is very wide, then you’ll want to clear it in as little time as possible. The Snowcaster 36-Inch Bi-Directional Wheeled Snow Pusher can help you achieve just that. It will cover up to 50% more area than a standard shovel, meaning you’ll be as efficient as you can be. The act of pushing this along reduces fatigue and strain on your body as your back doesn’t have to lift up and throw the snow. The blade covers three feet, so you’ll be able to finish off your driveway in no time. It has a bi-directional blade that can handle any wind-rowing snow without a problem. This monstrous shovel can be assembled in less than 10 minutes, so you can head outside and get to shoveling quickly. It has been vetted and tested by many different customers including home and business owners, ski resorts, snow removal companies, and campus and church maintenance teams. This is the perfect shovel if you need to clear a large area efficiently and it is ideal for three to four inches of snow.