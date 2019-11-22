10 movies and shows to watch on Netflix before they’re removed in December

The list of content departing from Netflix in recent months has been relatively tame, but it appears that the streaming service was saving up all of its major losses for the end of the year. With the launch of Disney+ officially behind us, it should come as no surprise that many of the remaining Disney movies are leaving Netflix, including Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Thor: Ragnarok. You know where to go to find them once they’re off Netflix.

There are a few other significant departures this month as well, such as Planet Earth and Planet Earth II, Pulp Fiction, Rocky, Wet Hot American Summer, and even The Dark Crystal (despite the fact that Netflix just released its own Dark Crystal series). When it rains, it pours for Netflix.

Here are the ten best movies and shows Netflix is dumping next month, and the date on which they will be dumped. If you don’t watch them before then, you might never get to see them on Netflix at all:

