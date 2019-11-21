The Best Modern Rocking Chairs

The classic rocking chair is one timeless and, frankly, criminally underrated form of premium comfort seating. With recliners, couches, and loveseats bogarting all of your attention in the living room, a rocking chair can certainly hold its own. This is especially the case for new parents who have to find a way to rock their baby to sleep every night while still finding comfort for themselves. It’s also a pretty soothing way to relax when you’re stressed out and can’t fall asleep yourself. Of course, you’re no longer confined to purchasing one of those old fashioned, wooden rocking chairs that look like they were built in the 1800s by a carpenter living in a remote cabin in the woods — there are plenty of newer models that are far more comfortable and modern. And if you’re in the market for a rocking chair (or are now after realizing everything you’ve been missing out on all these years), you want to get in on some of the best rocking chair deals on the web right now. Here are the best rocking chairs you can buy right now.

Best Rocking Chair Set

Do you know what’s better than just a rocking chair? It’s obviously a rocking chair/ottoman combo set. This essentially combines the best of both worlds —putting your feet up like you would on a recliner and the ability to rock back and forth like it’s your day job. If this sounds like a winning combination to you, the Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman should be your go-to purchase. For starters, it’s super comfortable, as it’s made with padded arm cushions that contain convenient storage pockets for television remotes, books, etc. The rocking is also smooth and tranquil, thanks to enclosed metal ball bearings for a smooth gliding motion that will gently rock you back and forth. It’s maximum recommended weight is up to 250 pounds, but it’s still ultra-sturdy and durable, as it’s made with a high-quality wood frame and solid hardwood material. The best part is, it’s fully customizable, which is great for those who want to get it to match their nursery or baby’s room. You can choose both the color of the base and the pattern on the cushion, based on the color scheme of your room. The chair does require some assembly, but nothing too extensive. And you can always put your feet up and relax when you’re finished.

Best Outdoor Rocking Chair

Rocking chairs aren’t meant to be limited to your living room, TV room, or nursery. You can also get one for outdoor use and the GCI Outdoor Freestyle Rocker Portable Folding Rocking Chair is certainly a good option in that regard. This portable rocking chair can quickly fold flat for easy storage and transportation. Despite its compact nature, it’s still ultra-sturdy, accommodating up to 250 pounds, thanks to its durable powder-coated steel frame. The chair’s patented spring-action rocking technology offers a smooth rocking motion anywhere outdoors, giving you the ability to find comfort at tailgates, camping trips, hikes, or even at your child’s sporting event. The chair includes padded armrests for additional comfort and a beverage holder, so you don’t have to leave your drink on the ground. The patented EAZY-FOLD technology and carry handle make it easy to transport almost anywhere.

Most Comfortable Rocking Chair

In terms of overall comfort, you can’t go wrong with the Esright Grey Upholstered Rocking Chair. This modern chair is super versatile in the sense that you can use it in a variety of different rooms throughout the house rather seamlessly. The chic rocker is perfect for the living room, bedroom, nursery, or anywhere you want to “rock,” so to speak. It’s one and a half times wider than your classic rocking chair, so you have more than enough room to comfortably sit and relax. From a comfort standpoint, this chair is unmatched, as it features thickly padded seat cushions and soft polyester fabric. It’s ergonomically designed and made with solid wood rocker feet and the sturdy construction supports up to 300 lbs. For a rocker that’s soft, yet firm, and sturdy all around, you’ll be hard-pressed to find something better than this fantastic piece of furniture from Esright.