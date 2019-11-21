It turns out that mysterious new Sony invention has nothing to do with the PS5

A few days ago, a Sony innovation was uncovered thanks to a patent filing that showed illustrations of a device that looked like a video game cartridge. At the time we thought Sony might be working on a second console, other than the highly anticipated PlayStation 5. In the days that followed, we saw speculation that said the cartridge might actually be a modular SSD storage solution that would help Sony keep the PS5’s price in check, and we explained why that might be a great idea. It turns out the mysterious invention is indeed a storage cartridge, one that Sony briefly featured in a product video for a new device that you can’t even buy yet. But there’s a big twist: It’s not the PS5.

The same Dutch blog that brought this Sony invention to our attention obtained more information about the product from an insider. LetsGoDigital says the cartridge in question is indeed for storing content, but not for the PS5 — and it’s not the SSD cartridge that we thought it might be. Instead, the device packs content for a Sony TOIO gaming system for kids, one that’s not even really a console.

As you’ll see in the video clip that was shared on YouTube around the time the Sony cartridge patent was uncovered, it’s a console that combines actual toys with an app for a gaming experience that kids and parents can enjoy together. The actual action happens in real life rather than on a screen, with kids being able to control certain toys that are connected to TOIO — like the cars in this video:

Long story short, the cartridge didn’t turn out to be as exciting as we may have hoped. But hey, at least the first PS5-related patent that leaked earlier this year really did show us the design for Sony’s PS5 developer kit.