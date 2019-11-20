Best Lotion for Dry Skin

As the winter weather rolls in, the temperature drops and it is harder to be outside. Walking to and from your car is even made to be a chore and don’t even get us started on commuting using mass transit during the winter. Having to take your hands in and out of your gloves to open your car door, answer a phone call, or get stuff out of your bag and purse can really do a number on your skin. For these harsh times, you need a proven lotion to keep your hands from cracking. When your skin is dry, it’s itchy, uncomfortable and can downright hurt. So, if you’re someone who experiences painful skin during this time of year, you know the importance of moisturizing. We’ve helped you out by highlighting three of the our favorite lotions on the market to make sure you battle through the tough months.

Best Long-Lasting Lotion

Nobody likes to constantly be rubbing their hands, elbows and legs full of lotion, especially with unproven stuff that doesn’t leave your skin feeling any better. But with the NIVEA Intense Healing Body Lotion, you’ll be able to rub some on and not have to worry again for a while. The moisture lasts up to 72 hours and the deep nourishing of your skin is provided for up to 48 hours. Even after just one application, you’ll notice results as it penetrates dry, rough skin and intensively soothes it. This formula has been tested and approved by dermatologists, so you don’t need to worry about the effects of it on your skin. It was formally known as NIVEA Extended Moisture Body Lotion, if you’ve ever used that before. Your skin will be more noticeably smooth, as it is infused with Provitamin B5. NIVEA’s exclusive Hydra IQ technology supports the skin’s hydration network for an extended stay of moisture. It is not greasy when you rub it on, so your hands will feel soft.

Best Quick Absorbing Lotion

If you’re looking for a lotion that you don’t have to continually rub into your hands over and over until your palms and fingertips feel slick, then the Jergens Ultra Healing Dry Skin Moisturizer is right for you. This will help improve your skin’s texture and tone naturally, as it is made to absorb quickly. It’ll especially focus on rougher areas like your knees, heels and elbows. This lotion is made to repair dry skin, as it penetrates five layers of skin to reduce the dryness. You’ll get visibly healthier looking skin the longer you use this product, as it is proven to extend the life of your skin and make it shine. There are no toxic ingredients in this lotion as it is made from safe materials. The unique HYDRALUCENCE blend of ingredients combined with Vitamins C, E and B5 leaves you skin luminous. This 32 oz. bottle is a perfect option, as you won’t need to buy more any time soon. It locks in moisture for up to 48 hours and has an easy pump that makes applying it simple.

Best Organic Lotion

For those of you looking to use only the most natural and organic of skin care products, take a look at the Ancient Greek Remedy Organic 100% Pure Nature’s Moisturizer. This is perfect for both the daytime and nighttime, as it contains four natural raw ingredients you can trust, including extra virgin olive, sweet almond, grapeseed and lavender essential oil. It is enriched with Vitamin E to help all areas of your body. You can use this on your skin, dry hair, face, scalp, feet and cuticles. This anti-aging moisturizer is made of organic, unrefined, cold pressed oils that are vegan, non-GMO, gluten- and paraben-free. It will correct uneven skin tone and calm skin irritation as well as hives. It treats cracked hands and nails from bad weather and softens your cuticles. It’s ideal for scalp and skin psoriasis treatments and for those suffering from eczema. It helps promote strong nails and stops your scalp from chronically itching. It is safe for kids, adults and children to use. If you aren’t satisfied, you’ll receive a full refund, no questions asked.