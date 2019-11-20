Best Food Warmer

There’s nothing more satisfying than a hot meal after a long day at work. Well, actually there might be — a hot lunch after a, seemingly, long first half of work. Of course, going out and getting yourself a gourmet hot lunch every day isn’t always practical, or fiscally responsible for that matter. Spending a premium on lunch every day can certainly add up, so bringing your own lunch might be your best bet. Preparing a hot meal at home or bringing your leftovers from the night before are two ideal options for hot lunches. But a hot lunch isn’t really a hot lunch if it’s not actually, well, hot. One way to effectively transport your food and warm it at the same time is by purchasing a food warmer that does both. Using the community microwave or stovetop can be a bit of a risk, especially if they’re not being properly cleaned after each use, so bringing your own warming device could solve an array of different problems. But there are a few different directions — depending on what you’re actually using it for — that you can go in. Some food warmers are more portable than others, some can be used for serving purposes, and some essentially double as a hot food lunchbox. So we’ll go through some of the best food warmers on the web today and you can take it from there. Let’s just say it’s as easy as…warming up your lunch.

Best Personal Food Warmer

For a personal food warmer that essentially doubles as a lunch box and crockpot in one ultra-convenient product, the Crock-Pot Lunch Crock Food Warmer is the perfect option. It’s made with a 20″ capacity, which is perfect for personal use. If anything, it’s more on the generous side, portion-wise. It can be used to reheat leftovers, soups, oatmeal, or any hot lunch you might want to bring to work, thanks to its high-tech warming base that allows you to reheat your food while you work. If you have a particularly busy day at work, it’s certainly a lifesaver from a convenience standpoint. The outer lid is great for keeping all of your food completely sealed and spill-free, and you can eat right out of the removable food container after it’s done heating, thus eliminating the need for another dish or container to eat out of once it’s cooked. It also features easy cord cleanup — simply wrap the cord around the base of the device when you’re done and you’re good to go. Between cord storage, a handle for portability, and its easy-to-clean design, this food warmer is the perfect option for personal use on the go.

Best Food Warmer for Travel

The RoadPro 12-Volt Portable Stove is a super convenient, compact, and portable food warmer that you can use for a variety of different things — work, school, picnics, etc. But, it’s particularly great on the road with its small size. But don’t be fooled by the compactness: this 12W portable stove can warm food up to 300°. To use it, simply plug it into any standard 12-volt socket — a staple of most motor vehicles — and you’ll have a fully functioning stove/food warmer at your convenient. It’s perfect for tailgates, camping, RV trips, or anything on the road, but it can also obviously be used indoors if need be. The best part about it is, it’s not necessarily just for warming up food — you can actually cook full meals in this ultra-convenient device. It’s great for stews, quick meals such as beans, chops, and rice-based dishes, and of course, your leftovers from the night before. All you need is a traditional 8″ x 3.75″ x 2.5″ aluminum pan to cook the food in, and you’re already halfway there.

Best Food Warmer for Serving

Growing up, you’ve often heard of the phrase “Did you bring enough for the whole class?” when it came to bringing treats and other foods to eat during non-lunch hours. Well, if that phrase resonated with you over time, you’d probably want to bring something like the Oster Buffet Server Warming Tray to serve your coworkers, friends, classmates, etc, without feeling too bad. It’s also great for when you’re having company, hosting a party, or just trying to go a little above and beyond for a special dinner. This warmer is made of durable stainless steel and comes with three 2.5-quart trays that fit inside the device to keep food at ideal temperatures. Each pan measures in at 5.11″ W x 8.58″ L x 2.44″ D, giving you plenty of room to serve your family and friends comfortably. The domed transparent lids with handles help trap warmth and moisture to ensure your food tastes fresh at all times, and the adjustable temperature knob allows you to adjust the level of heat from low to high. And if you don’t need the entire setup to serve, you can simply use the stainless steel base to heat up your food quickly and conveniently without having to preheat an oven, turn on the stove, or stick your meal in a conventional microwave oven.