Best Under the Desk Exercise Equipment

Getting in your daily workout can prove to be difficult if you work full-time. This goes double for those who tend to work long hours during the week, have a family, and try to maintain some semblance of a social life. Unless you’re using your lunch break to hit the gym (but, really, who likes getting THAT sweaty right smack in the middle of a workday?), waking up at 4 AM to go before work, or going to the gym at peak rush hour after your day is done, there really aren’t many other options on the table. *Cue Morpheus Voice* But what if somebody told you you can work out while you’re at work? Well, that person must be referring to some type under desk exercise equipment. You’d be surprised how much cardio you can actually get done while you’re at work. It’s also no secret that working a 9-5 desk job isn’t necessarily the best thing for your overall health (you’re not going to burn off that breakfast burrito answering the phone all day), so getting that blood flowing during work hours can truly make a difference. If you’re not familiar with the vast majority of under the desk exercise machines, well, it’s time to change that. Let’s take a look at some of the best exercise equipment to use at work, school or basically during anything that involves sitting.

Best Under the Desk Elliptical Trainer

If you’re a fan of the elliptical trainer — which typically gives you a more well-rounded cardio workout — then you’re going to love this Cubii Jr. Seated Under-Desk Elliptical. While you won’t get the intense arm workout that you normally get on a full-sized elliptical machine, this compact exercise tool will give you a great lower body workout while you’re stuck at your desk. For starters, it’s low-impact, so it’s great on the joints, making it a great way to burn calories at work without taxing your body too much. After all, that would be rather counterproductive, to say the least. It also features eight different levels of resistance, so you can steadily increase your activity level over time. This gives you plenty of room to slowly integrate more and more intensity as you become accustomed to the device. If you feel sort of uncomfortable about using an exercise machine at work or school — don’t be. This elliptical trainer is whisper quiet, so you can be discreet about your new hobby. And like most elliptical trainers, it features a built-in display monitor that tracks real-time calories, RPM, strides and distance, giving you all of the data you need to improve your workout each and every day.

Best Under the Desk Stationary Bike

For those who prefer the simple act of pedaling — which is, essentially, a passive workout — this DeskCycle Under Desk Exercise Bike and Pedal Exerciser is a great option. This device is guaranteed to improve your energy levels and productivity at work, in addition to your overall health. Considered the number one under-the-desk exercise bike by most, the DeskCycle has one of the lowest pedal heights out there at 10″, allowing you to use it under desks as low as 27″. Additionally, it uses touch-free magnetic resistance to make it quiet enough to not disturb your coworkers. The DeskCycle comes with eight adjustable resistance levels in total, but all you really need to do is keep it between one and three for the majority of the day to get a full lower body workout without breaking too much of a sweat. It also features large, comfortable pedals with adjustable velcro straps that you can easily slip your feet in and out of, a full day display that counts up to 1,000 minutes (or 16 hours), and ultra-smooth pedal motion to allow you to keep pedaling throughout the day without having to adjust the device at all.

Best Bang for Your Buck Equipment

While the DeskCycle is certainly one of the best pieces of under-the-desk exercise equipment, you could opt for something a bit cheaper that contains fewer bells and whistles. For that, you can check out the Vive Desk Cycle Foot Pedal Exerciser. This machine, shockingly, contains an even lower pedal height at 9″, giving you the flexibility to use it under a number of different surfaces. Additionally, it features non-slip, non-marking feet to better hold your machine in place. The pedals themselves are also non-slip and feature adjustable toe loops for added comfort and safety. While it doesn’t feature digitized resistance levels like the aforementioned models, you are able to adjust the tension level with the tension knob to better customize your workout. And with a super-easy setup, this DeskCycle machine is a simple, cost-effective option for anyone who wants to get that blood flowing at work — for non-stress related reasons, of course.