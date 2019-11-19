One of the things that is a dead giveaway when it comes to whether or not your pet is listening to you is their ears perking up. For cats, the tiny ears can wrinkle a little bit and for dogs, they are often floppy ears that will raise but, let’s be honest, are frequently flipped over without them knowing it. But whichever kind of pet you have, their ears are bound to be dirty. Rather than wait until it’s time to go to the groomer, you can take care of any dirty ears on your own with an at-home ear cleaner kit. If you’ve never done it before, you’re probably wondering which one you should opt for. We’re here to be your guide as we’ve hand selected three different options for pet ear cleaners that you can use on your good boy or girl right now. Then, you won’t be able to blame dirty ears on the fact that they may not be listening to you.

Best Liquid Pet Ear Cleaner

To handle routine maintenance in your dog or cat’s ears, try the Virbac Epi-Otic Advanced Ear Cleaner. This eight-ounce bottle can handle plenty of ear cleaning tasks for many months to come. It can be used for cleansing in healthy ear canals or you can choose to use it when your dog or cat are getting ready for an ear procedure. What makes this ear cleaner great is the fact that it has a low pH of 2.2 and contains no chlorhexidine or alcohol. It is a mild cleansing and drying solution that will handle otitis externa, which is an inflammation in the outer ear canal (commonly known as swimmer’s ear). It is both keratolytic and antiseptic. It will neutralize any bad ear odors, so your pet’s ears will smell better. The formula helps to emulsify and remove wax from the ear and ear canal. This formula also is guaranteed to remove dead cells and debris while tolerating sensitive skin. You can use it weekly or daily, depending on the severity of any condition.

Best Pet Ear Cleaner Wipe

For those worried that their pet won’t sit still while you’re trying to clean their ears, the Pet MD Dog Ear Cleaner Wipes are a terrific choice. These wipes were formulated by veterinarians to gently clean, deodorize and dry your pet’s ears. This otic cleanser is made to stop your dog’s ears from itching or building up any yeast and mites. Each of the 100 wipes that come in the pack are treated with Aloe Vera and eucalyptus for soothing relief. These wipes keep the ears clean of wax, discharge and debris. You won’t experience any foul ear odor if you use these regularly on your pet. Your dog won’t be scratching their ears constantly. These are meant to be used on dogs that are 12 weeks and older. You won’t have to use medication on your dog’s ears when you get this pack of wipes. These hygienic pads will replace any type of messy liquids you’ve had to use in the past. You can use these daily.

Best Natural Pet Ear Cleaner

Using a natural formula that won’t irritate your dog’s ears and will keep them clear, the EcoEars Natural Dog Ear Cleaner is an ear treatment that’s easy to use. This cleaner has no pharmaceuticals, synthetic chemicals, hydrocortisone, steroids, solvents or antibiotics. If your dog has sensitive ears, this is the right product to treat them. This will treat itch, gunk and smell and will have our dog’s ears back to normal within seven to 10 days. You just have to fill the ear canal and gently massage the base of the dog’s ear for it to work. It leaves the ears feeling fresh and clean, rather than smelling of chemicals. EcoEars washes away pathogens and grime and eliminates wax buildup or inflammation that your dog may be dealing with. Any dirt, crust or biofilms that are inside your dog’s ears will be cleared away. This product is backed by a 100% money back guarantee, so if you are unsatisfied with how it cleans your dogs ears, you’ll get a refund. This is perfect to be used after any type of water activity and as a part of your normal grooming routine.