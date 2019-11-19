Anyone who owns a dog, big or small, can’t help but feel at least a teeny bit bad when they’re walking their beloved canine and they’re forced to yank their leash — essentially choking them in the process — in order to keep them at bay. This could be for a variety of reasons — they see another dog, a wild animal, or perhaps worst of all, your poor defenseless mailman. If you want to make things a bit more comfortable for your dog and, in the process, maintain stricter control over them (in a good way, of course), you should opt for a dog harness as opposed to the traditional collar/leash combination. Again, this makes for a far more comfortable fit for your dog, as they don’t have a tight collar essentially strangling them every time they take a sharp turn. But depending on your dog’s size, their propensity to run off, and what time of the day you typically walk them (day or night), there are a few different directions you can go when purchasing a harness. As a result, we took the liberty in finding some of the best dog harnesses, amongst a few different categories, so you can find the best suited for your furry friend. Here’s what we managed to come up with.

Best Dog Harness for Large Dogs



Harnesses are especially useful for larger dog breeds like labradors, German Shepards, huskies, etc. If you do happen to have a large dog, this Rabbitgoo No-Pull Dog Harness is a fantastic choice. With a neck girth measuring between 19.3″ – 30.7″ and a chest girth between 20.3″ – 39.6″, this harness is perfect for dogs on the larger side. This non-pulling harness is designed with two metal leash rings for safer dog walks, and it comes with a chest attachment clip that will stop your dog from pulling away from you during your walks. It’s made with a durable nylon oxford material and padded with a soft cushion, so your dog will be comfortable throughout the duration of his or her walk. The harness also features an ultra-breathable air mesh that will keep your dog cool on long walks, hikes, or during the hot weather season, in general. It’s also super easy to get on and off of your dog, as the harness is made with two fast-release buckles that make it easy to slide on and off. Simply slide the harness over your dog’s head, buckle up the buttons and adjust the straps accordingly. There’s more than enough room to play with, too, so you can choose to give your dog some extra breathing room if that’s a concern. The harness also features reflector strips that allow for a safe walk during the day and at night.

Most Comfortable Dog Harness

From a sheer comfort standpoint, you’ll be hard pressed to find something your dog will enjoy more than the PoyPet No Pull Dog Harness. This is a soft padded pet vest that is both easy to control and ultra-comfortable for your dog — it essentially feels like they’re wearing nothing at all. It’s especially useful for finicky dogs who don’t like it when you put anything on them, much less a harness. It’s made with three release snap buckles — two on the belly and one red security lock at the neck, for an easy on and off without even having to go over the head. It also features four easy adjusting straps around the body — two on the neck and two on the chest — that help create the perfect fit for your dog, every time. What truly makes the harness comfortable, however, is the even weight distribution acquired through the variety of straps and handles, which, in turn, alleviates pressure from the dog’s movements. The harness contains two sturdy metal leash attachment hooks with reinforced webbing and a front clip to discourage the dog from pulling away, making for a far more relaxed and comfortable walk for both parties. It’s made of an ultra-soft, breathable non-toxic mesh padding, and features a grab handle for safety when the dog is nearby, and reflective straps for any late-night walks.

Best LED Dog Harness

If you’re someone who often takes your dog out on nightly strolls — whether it’s to go to the bathroom or for strictly exercise purposes — the noxgear LightHound is the safest dog harness you’re going to find, hands down. While the aforementioned models do provide reflector strips for nighttime, they’re not nearly as visible as these powerful LED lights. This incredibly vivid harness doesn’t require the use of batteries and combines flexible fiber optic cables and 3M Scotchlite reflector technology to make sure your dog is visible in the darkness over a half of a mile away. If you choose to let your dog off of the leash, you certainly won’t have much trouble finding them with this harness. With a simple click of a button, you can change the color of the LED lighting to eight different eye-popping colors — Red, Yellow, Magenta, Blue, Purple, Pink, Green, and Cyan. You can also customize the harness to six different multicolor flashing and slow fading color modes — Disco Dog, Rainbow, Cool Comet, Rescue, Independence Day, and Photon Burst. It’s also super easy to get on and off and fully adjustable, making it an all-around great purchase for your beloved canine.