Best Baby Wipe Dispenser

When you have a baby, you’re going to need to be cleaning up a lot of different spills and messes. The most vital of messes you’ll be cleaning up will be happening in their diapers. Tried and true, baby wipes are the best method to handle these situations. If you have something that needs cleaning up, you’re going to want baby wipes available to you. With a baby wipe dispenser, you’re able to quickly grab a wipe and take care of your mess in a prompt manner. No matter what scenario you’re in, whether it be at home, on the road or in the middle of the night, you’re going to want to know where your wipes are. We’ve highlighted three terrific options for baby wipe dispensers to help make sure you’re always have one when you need one.

Best Weighted Dispenser

When you’re pulling out baby wipes from a dispenser, you want to make sure they come out one at a time and that the device stays in place. The Ubbi Baby Wipes Dispenser has you covered on both of those matters. It has a weighted plate inside of it that ensures these wipes remain immobile as you’re pulling them out individually. There’s a clear window on the side of the dispenser that allows you to see exactly how many are left, so you’ll know when you need to refill it. It’s safe for babies, as it is made of PVC-, BPA- and phthalate-free plastic. A great aspect of this dispenser is that it fits in most standard diaper caddies, meaning you can bring it with you wherever you go. There’s a rubber seal at the opening that guarantees moisture will stay in the wipes after every change. The non-slip base and non-skid feet prevent it from marking up your table or dresser. It holds a standard pack of wipes as well as cloth wipes. It can also be used for other reasons after your child is done with potty training, as it is a reliable container.

Best Wipe Warming Dispenser

A nice way to guarantee your child never has to endure a freezing cold wipe when you’re cleaning up a mess is by getting the hiccapop Wipe Warmer and Baby Wet Wipes Dispenser. You don’t want your child to be irritable or fussy when you’re attempting to change them, so a warm wipe is much more comforting than a cold one. The best part of owning this dispenser is that is can help keep your baby calm during a nighttime change. It is designed to make your wipes the perfect temperature consistently as well as keep them moist. It comes with a detachable, low voltage power adapter with a safety fuse that keeps your home safe and makes this device reliable. There’s a large window that lets you see the amount of wipes you have left. You can store up to a week’s worth of wipes and it has a built-in light, allowing you to see what you’re doing in the dark and at night. This night light turns off automatically after 10 minutes. It has a silicone seal that locks in the moisture and features a very innovative top-heated design that keeps the wipes that are on the top of the pile the warmest. This dispenser comes with a lifetime guarantee, so it does not hurt you to give it a try.

Best Travel Dispenser

When you’re traveling with your child, you can’t control when and where accidents might strike. But you can make sure that you’re prepared when you pick up the OXO Tot On-The-Go Wipes Dispenser. You’ll be able to use this with just one hand, because there are plenty of times you won’t have the capacity to use two. There’s a large button that’s easy to use, so you can pop it open and grab a wipe. You can hang it from your stroller or diaper bag, as there is a silicone tether that securely attaches it to whatever you need. The opening is a perfect size to dispense one wipe at a time, so you’re not grabbing half the pack by mistake. It is easy to carry with you, as its slim shape can slide into a diaper bag or pocket without much hassle. It is BPA-free and safe for both you and your child. You can pick up this dispenser in four different colors and it is a cost-effective way to handle dispensing wipes.