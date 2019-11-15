Samsung just confirmed the Galaxy Fold 2 for the first time

While the launch of the Galaxy Fold may not have gone as smoothly as Samsung had hoped, the phone maker is in it for the long haul when it comes to foldable phones. Samsung (and others) see the form factor as the next evolution in smartphone design, and one messy launch isn’t going to affect the company’s long-term plans. That’s why we’re less than shocked to see evidence of a follow-up already appearing on official channels.

On Friday, GalaxyClub.nl spotted support pages on Samsung Africa’s site which made reference to an unannounced device with model number SM-F700F. SamMobile reported earlier this year that the next Galaxy Fold would carry that same model number, and these recently uploaded webpages seem to support that claim.

Galaxy Fold 2 leaks have been popping up at a fairly steady rate over the past few months. From previous leaks, we know that the foldable phone is codenamed Bloom and is expected to feature 256GB of internal storage and a totally refreshed design. Samsung actually gave us a potential sneak peek of the Fold 2 at SDC19:

Uploading the support pages this early may very well have been a mistake, but if Samsung’s next experimental phone is going to launch around the same time as the Galaxy S11 next spring, it might make sense for the company to begin preparing this fall. We’ll have to wait for more leaks to know for sure.

What is abundantly clear is that the Galaxy Fold 2 (or whatever Samsung ends up calling it) is going to be a departure from the phone that launched in September. If the video above is anything to go by, the design will be much closer to that of the new Motorola Razr, and, presumably, the price will be lower as well.