Best Pillow for Side Sleepers

If you’re like a large portion of the population, you can’t sleep on their backs or stomachs. You either get an upset stomach, a sore neck, or snore so loudly that it sounds like you are struggling to breath. Keeping yourself up all night is not something anybody wants to do and we are all in search of a good night’s sleep. For those who are able to get some shut-eye while lying on your side, you want a pillow that’s going to last because those hours of sleep are so precious. There are pillows specifically designed for side sleepers that can help ease you into sweet slumber and keep you asleep. We are all chasing that refreshed morning feeling but how are you supposed to know which pillow is the best for you? Luckily, we’ve done the legwork for you and laid out our favorites so that you can lie on them. Here are our picks for the best pillows for side sleepers.

Best Adjustable Memory Foam Pillow

Memory foam is a popular type of material used in pillows and mattresses frequently. But for a unique feel and comfort, try the Sable Pillow for Sleeping. Sable sent us a pillow to test out and we gave it a try for a few nights. The first thing that you realize when you open up the packaging is that it needed to unfurl. But as you’re squeezing the pillow to move the foam around, you realize that it is adjustable and shredded. The instructions tell you it may take up to an hour to fully inflate or you can put it in the dryer for 10 minutes. After a day of it really not fluffing up substantially, we popped it in the dryer and it immediately looked like a pillow ready to sleep on. As you lay on it, you get a cradling sense from the adjustable memory foam that conforms to your head when you lay down. No matter if you toss or turn a bunch, the pillow keeps your neck and head supported. It is made from 60% polyester and 40% bamboo and it contains 20% more filling than similar pillows. The memory foam is not made with any harmful substances such as formaldehyde, mercury or other heavy metals. Your posture feels adjusted the longer you sleep on the pillow. What is really impressive is how quickly the pillow reforms once you lift your head up. It really can be used by anybody. It comes with a bamboo fiber pillowcase that is made from naturally woven fabric that keeps you cool if you’re a hot sleeper. The best part is it can be washed and dried and not lose its ability to conform to your body. All in all, this is a very solid pillow. Plus, Sable is offering an amazing deal on this pillow, as you can use the offer code UOVG93JI for the deal price and then you get a $10 coupon. Sable also has deals on some of their other pillows including the Sable Shredded Memory Foam Pillow with Thickened Bamboo Pillowcase (offer code WDVZ7S5A) and the Adjustable Shredded Memory Foam Pillows – 2 Pack (offer code DHJVMVRK). You’ll be able to get a $10 coupon on both of those as well.

Best Gel Pillow

If you’ve tried memory foam and it isn’t for you, you can opt for a gel pillow and the SORMAG Bed Pillows for Sleeping 2 Pack is a great choice. The cover is made from 100% Egyptian cotton fiber and the inner portion is 100% German imports poly gel fiber. This pillow is scientifically made to feel ergonomic and we loved how it balances your neck, head and provides support for your shoulders while you are on your side. It features a three-point curve to form cervical spine support that will promote and extend sleep time. The German imports fiber is made up of 30% 2.5D high quality fiber and 70% 7D high quality fiber with gold proportions. The fibers also contain trace molecules that keep the pillow fluffy. When you sit up off this pillow, it will snap back to its original form in five seconds. You’ll get two pillows for the price of one and feel like you’re sleeping in a hotel every night. The pillow and cover are machine washable and easy to care for. SORMAG guarantees that the filling will remain fluffy even after 100 washes.

Best Knee Pillow

Knee pillows were designed for people who like to sleep on their side but don’t like to have their knees touch. The ComfiLife Orthopedic Knee Pillow can provide relief for aches and pains, many of which make it hard to sleep. You’ll be able to minimize sciatica, back and leg pain, even though it may take a few night to get used to sleeping with a knee pillow. This pillow is made from premium, high-density memory foam that is ergonomically contoured to keep your legs, hips and spine in proper alignment for sleeping. It will improve your circulation and measures 9.8″ x 7.9″ x 6.3″. This memory foam pillow won’t go flat over time and will provide many nights of relief. It comes with a breathable, zippered cover that ensures that your pillow won’t get warm. As you’re sleeping on your side, you’ll feel covered but this can also be used in pretty much any sleep position. This is ideal for anyone who is pregnant and having trouble sleeping as well as sleepers of any age who are looking for an extra bit of comfort during the night.