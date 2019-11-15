Phil Schiller has bad news for anyone hoping for a smaller version of Apple’s new MacBook Pro

Apple finally unveiled the 2019 MacBook Pro model that so many reports mentioned in the past few months. The 16-inch MacBook Pro laptop replaces the 15-inch model in Apple’s lineup and starts at the same base price. And the screen isn’t the only thing Apple upgraded. We’re looking at beefier specs including more base storage, improved sound, better battery life, and a new Magic keyboard. The obvious question now that the 15-inch MacBook Pro is history, is whether Apple plans to replace the 13-inch model with a 14-inch Pro. Apple’s senior vice president of marketing Phil Schiller addressed that very question in an interview this week, basically telling us exactly what we would expect to hear from an Apple exec.

“I wouldn’t draw any extrapolation from [ the16-inch MacBook Pro] to anything else,” Schiller told YouTube vlogger Jonathan Morrison when asked whether a 14-inch version is in the making. It’s not like Apple will reveal any new product until it’s ready to launch it. Schiller’s comment doesn’t necessarily mean that a 14-inch display upgrade is never happening. After all, just as smartphone vendors have been increasing the screen-to-body ratio of their devices in recent years, laptop vendors have been increasing the screen size of their devices at the expense of bezels. Apple happens to make both of these types of products, and it’ll surely want to equip MacBooks with the biggest displays possible.

But Apple isn’t ready to deliver a 14-inch MacBook Pro just yet.

What’s interesting to note in the interview, which is embedded at the end of this post, is Schiller’s insistence on the idea that Apple’s Mac team hasn’t forgotten its biggest customers and is well aware of what they say. That’s why Apple made all these products at the same time, including the new iMac Pro, Mac Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and even Mac Mini, while simultaneously upgrading the regular Pro and Air notebooks, according to the exec.

Schiller also said that Apple is listening to feedback from customers, which seems to be a suggestion that Apple might do a 14-inch MacBook Pro in the future if enough people ask for one. That is, assuming Apple isn’t already considering a 14-inch laptop in the near future. The full interview follows below.