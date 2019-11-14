X019 live stream: Microsoft to reveal new games during Inside Xbox stream

We are nearing the end of the current console generation (at least when it comes to PlayStation and Xbox), but until the new hardware is officially unveiled, developers will continue to pump out games for the PS4 and Xbox One. Many have already been announced, but during an Xbox Inside live stream at its X019 celebration in London on Thursday, Microsoft will show off 12 Xbox One games, some of which have never been seen before.

X019 will be going on all weekend in London, but this Xbox Inside stream is the equivalent of an E3 press conference (though there likely won’t be nearly as many momentous announcements). If you want to watch as it goes down, tune in to the embedded live stream below at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET on Thursday.

“Inside Xbox will be jam-packed with news for all gamers, including 12 games from Xbox Game Studios,” editor-in-chief Will Tuttle says of the stream over on the Xbox Wire blog. “Yes, that includes brand new game reveals, plus big news for Xbox Game Pass, Project xCloud and much more.”

Some of the games we know are coming to Xbox One soon include Wasteland 3, Bleeding Edge, Age of Empires 4, Minecraft Dungeons, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and Halo Infinite. Over the course of the live stream, more than a few release dates should be unveiled, hopefully including for some of the previously unannounced titles.

Rare, Obsidian, Ninja Theory, inXile, Mojang, Respawn Entertainment, Annapurna Interactive, Devolver Digital, and more studios will be represented on the stream, and although Microsoft isn’t giving anything away, there are rumors that Rare and Obsidian are teaming up for a brand new IP. If you want to know more about the games Microsoft has in store for 2020 (and possibly beyond), you should probably watch Inside Xbox today.