When it comes to Black Friday sales, Walmart and Amazon are always neck and neck. The two retail giants are constantly competing to outdo one another, and consumers end up benefitting the most in the end so we’re all for it. Amazon’s official Black Friday 2019 sale kicks off just over one week from today on November 22nd, but the company is already offering phenomenal deals on just about everything you can imagine in its early Black Friday deals hub. Walmart wasn’t about to let Amazon go uncontested though, so it kicked off a huge early Black Friday 2019 sale of its own.

There are nearly 1,900 different early Black Friday deals available right now on Walmart. You read that correctly… one thousand nine hundred! The retail giant is calling them “Black Friday Buy Now Deals” and new additions will be made periodically, likely as things sell out. We dug through more of those deals than we care to admit, and we’ve come up with our 10 favorites. Check them out below, and you can shop the entire sale right here on Walmart’s website.

10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB

10.5-inch Retina display 1

A10X Fusion chip with 64-bit desktop-class architecture

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

12MP camera with 4K HD video

7MP FaceTime HD camera

802.11ac Wi-Fi with MIMO

LTE support for 450 Mbps 4

Up to 10 hours of battery life 3

Four speaker audio

10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB: $599.00 (reg. $999.00)

Also available renewed on Amazon for $435

JVC LT-55MAW595 55″ 4K UHD Roku Smart LED TV

JVC 55″ Class 4K UHD 2160p Roku Smart TV LT-55MAW595 is more than a smart TV – it’s a better TV. All of your entertainment is in one place with access to over 500,000 movies, TV episodes, and more than 5,000 streaming channels. Start streaming your favorite shows, access your cable box or HD antenna, even fire up your gaming console – all from your home screen. With Featured Free on your home screen, you’re one click away from hundreds of free movies, TV episodes, and live news from channels like The Roku Channel, ABC, CW and more. Easily search across top channels for results ranked by price. Use the free Roku mobile app for iOS or Android devices to search by voice, cast personal media or video, and control your TV. Bring home the JVC 55″ Class 4K UHD 2160p Roku Smart TV LT-55MAW595 and treat yourself to a better viewing experience.

JVC LT-55MAW595 55″ 4K UHD Roku Smart LED TV: $269.00 (reg. $399.00)

RCA RTRU6027-US60″ 4K UHD Roku Smart LED TV

Enjoying 4K Ultra HD just got easier. RCA Roku TV puts your favorite broadcast TV programs, streaming channels, gaming console and other devices side-by-side in a simple, intuitive interface. Experience 4K content with the incredible clarity of Ultra HD resolution. The new 4K RCA ROKU TV allows seamless access to over 500,000 streaming channels including the 4K Spotlight Channel, the easiest way to find 4K content across popular streaming channels such as Netflix, Vudu, and YouTube. This 60″ 4K UHD RCA ROKU Smart TV delivers a user-friendly experience: the easy-to-use remote and dual-band wireless make it fast and easy to access your favorite content. Roku search allows you to easily search across top streaming channels by title, actor or directly and now includes voice search. This 60″ 2160p 60Hz LED HDTV has three HDMI inputs for connecting your Game console, Cable box or even HD Antenna. Cast personal media directly to the TV from your smartphone or tablet using the free Roku mobile app for iOS and Android. This RCA ROKU LED HDTV features a sleek modern design with its quad-pedestal stand. It enhances any room in the house. With a true 16:9 aspect ratio for viewing your movies the way that the director intended. Mount the unit on your wall or set it on top of your entertainment center. To top it off, HDR10 delivers a stunning High Dynamic Range picture. Enjoy brilliant brights and the deepest darks for rich color and an exceptional viewing experience! Works with the Google Assistant.

RCA RTRU6027-US60″ 4K UHD Roku Smart LED TV: $319.00 (reg. $499.00)

RCA RTRU7027-US 70″ 4K UHD Roku Smart LED TV

Enjoying 4K Ultra HD just got easier. RCA Roku TV puts your favorite broadcast TV programs, streaming channels, gaming console and other devices side-by-side in a simple, intuitive interface. Experience 4K content with the incredible clarity of Ultra HD resolution. The new 4K RCA ROKU TV allows seamless access to over 500,000 streaming channels including the 4K Spotlight Channel, the easiest way to find 4K content across popular streaming channels such as Netflix, Vudu, and YouTube. This 70″ 4K UHD RCA ROKU Smart TV delivers a user-friendly experience: the easy-to-use remote and dual-band wireless make it fast and easy to access your favorite content. Roku search allows you to easily search across top streaming channels by title, actor or directly and now includes voice search. This 70″ 2160p 60Hz LED HDTV has three HDMI inputs for connecting your Game console, Cable box or even HD Antenna. Cast personal media directly to the TV from your smartphone or tablet using the free Roku mobile app for iOS and Android. This RCA ROKU LED HDTV features a sleek modern design with its quad-pedestal stand. It enhances any room in the house. With a true 16:9 aspect ratio for viewing your movies the way that the director intended. Mount the unit on your wall or set it on top of your entertainment center. To top it off, HDR10 delivers a stunning High Dynamic Range picture. Enjoy brilliant brights and the deepest darks for rich color and an exceptional viewing experience! Works with the Google Assistant.

RCA RTRU7027-US 70″ 4K UHD Roku Smart LED TV: $549.00 (reg. $899.00)

Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer

Cook faster, healthier meals

Uses rapid hot air technology to cook food using little to no oil

Easy to use digital touchscreen with 8 preprogrammed options

3.2 quart basket fits up to 2 lbs of food

Food basket is dishwasher-safe

Bonus recipe book with 25 recipes

Low odor, no mess

Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer: $39.00 (reg. $69.00)

Ninja Supra Kitchen Blender System with Food Processor

1200 watt, 1.5 horsepower Ninja food processor kitchen system Total Crushing Technology crushes ice, whole fruits and vegetables in seconds

2 Nutri Ninja cups with to-go lids for nutrient-rich juices on the go

XL 8-cup food processor bowl: make 2 lbs of dough in 30 seconds

XL 72-oz blending jar with pour spout for frozen blending

Total Crushing blade assembly

4-blade assembly

Dough blade

It can handle anything from juicing to food processing, frozen blending to dough mixing

Gives you full-sized blender performance and one-touch pulsing for maximum control

Ninja Supra Kitchen Blender System with Food Processor: $99.00 (reg. $169.00)

Blue Diamond Ultimate Value 10-Piece Cookware Set

10-Piece Cookware Set Includes: 5.5” mini egg pan, 9.5” frypan, 11” frypan with lid, 2QT saucepan with lid, 5QT casserole with lid, silicone tongs and nylon slotted turner. A versatile kitchen set! Whether you are frying an egg for a quick breakfast or taking a 3-course dinner to the next level, this set has everything you need to take on any culinary challenge.

The New Standard in Non-Stick Cookware: The ultra-durable diamond-infused ceramic coating is 5x harder and 10x longer lasting then traditional non-stick coatings, making it scratch-resistant and metal utensil safe. Diamonds also transfer heat 4x faster than traditional coatings, for quicker, more even cooking, effortless food release and easy cleanup.

Toxin-Free: Manufactured without PFAS, PFOA, lead or cadmium, so you don’t have to worry about them ending up in your food. Healthy cooking has never been so easy!

Warp Control Base: A heavy-duty forged base ensures extreme strength, so you’ll never have to worry about warping, wobbling or degrading over time.

Use & Care: Suitable for gas, electric, halogen and ceramic stovetops. Oven and broiler safe. Dishwasher safe. For long-lasting performance, cook on low to medium heat settings with butter or a few drops of high smoke point oil. Using nylon or wooden utensil will expand the lifespan of your cookware. Please note: Metal handles may become hot; use caution while cooking.

Blue Diamond Ultimate Value 10-Piece Cookware Set: $59.99 (reg. $129.99)

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Vacuum Cleaner

Big machine suction power.

Most powerful suction of any cord-free stick vacuum.

More brush bar power to deep clean carpets and remove ground-in dirt.

Transforms to a handheld.

Perfectly balanced to clean up high.

Reaches under low furniture.

Whole machine filtration captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns.

Up to 60 minutes fade-free power.

Point and shoot hygienic dirt ejector

Acoustically engineered.

Unpleasant tones eliminated.

Three power modes to choose from, to suit any task on any floor type.

Extra tools for whole home and car cleaning.

Convenient docking station

Tools: combination tool, crevice tool

Bin Size: 0.54 Liters

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Vacuum Cleaner: $349.00 (reg. $499.99)

Legion By Lenovo Y540 15.6″ Gaming Laptop

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: 9th Generation Intel Core i7-9750H Hexa-Core Processor

Display: 15.6″ FHD 60Hz IPS Anti-Glare Display

Memory: 8GB 2666MHz DDR4 RAM

Internal Storage: 512GB 2280 m.2 NVMe Solid State Drive

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB

Optical Drive: None

Audio: 2 x 2W Harmon Speakers with Dolby Atmos Audio

Battery Life: Up to 5 Hours

Wireless: 2 x 2 802.11AC Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1 Combo

Webcam: Front-Facing 720P HD Webcam with integrated dual array digital microphones

Product Weight: 5.06 lbs

Color: Black

Legion By Lenovo Y540 15.6″ Gaming Laptop: $899.00 (reg. $1,099.00)

ASUS VivoBook 15.6″ FHD Display Thin and Light Laptop

Slate Grey color, 15.6-inch FHD with four-sided wider NanoEdge bezel display with stunning 88% screen-to-body ratio

Powerful AMD R3-3200U Up to 3.5GHz Processor

4GB DDR4 RAM and 128GB M.2 SSD storage

AMD Radeon Vega 3 graphic with Windows 10 Home in S mode

Ergonomic chiclet backlit keyboard with fingerprint sensor activated via Windows Hello

Exclusive Ergolift design for improved typing position and heat dissipation

ASUS VivoBook 15.6″ FHD Display Thin and Light Laptop: $249.00 (reg. $349.00)