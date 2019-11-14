When it comes to Black Friday sales, Walmart and Amazon are always neck and neck. The two retail giants are constantly competing to outdo one another, and consumers end up benefitting the most in the end so we’re all for it. Amazon’s official Black Friday 2019 sale kicks off just over one week from today on November 22nd, but the company is already offering phenomenal deals on just about everything you can imagine in its early Black Friday deals hub. Walmart wasn’t about to let Amazon go uncontested though, so it kicked off a huge early Black Friday 2019 sale of its own.
There are nearly 1,900 different early Black Friday deals available right now on Walmart. You read that correctly… one thousand nine hundred! The retail giant is calling them “Black Friday Buy Now Deals” and new additions will be made periodically, likely as things sell out. We dug through more of those deals than we care to admit, and we’ve come up with our 10 favorites. Check them out below, and you can shop the entire sale right here on Walmart’s website.
10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB
- 10.5-inch Retina display1
- A10X Fusion chip with 64-bit desktop-class architecture
- Touch ID fingerprint sensor
- 12MP camera with 4K HD video
- 7MP FaceTime HD camera
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi with MIMO
- LTE support for 450 Mbps4
- Up to 10 hours of battery life3
- Four speaker audio
10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB: $599.00 (reg. $999.00)
Also available renewed on Amazon for $435
JVC LT-55MAW595 55″ 4K UHD Roku Smart LED TV
JVC 55″ Class 4K UHD 2160p Roku Smart TV LT-55MAW595 is more than a smart TV – it’s a better TV. All of your entertainment is in one place with access to over 500,000 movies, TV episodes, and more than 5,000 streaming channels. Start streaming your favorite shows, access your cable box or HD antenna, even fire up your gaming console – all from your home screen. With Featured Free on your home screen, you’re one click away from hundreds of free movies, TV episodes, and live news from channels like The Roku Channel, ABC, CW and more. Easily search across top channels for results ranked by price. Use the free Roku mobile app for iOS or Android devices to search by voice, cast personal media or video, and control your TV. Bring home the JVC 55″ Class 4K UHD 2160p Roku Smart TV LT-55MAW595 and treat yourself to a better viewing experience.
JVC LT-55MAW595 55″ 4K UHD Roku Smart LED TV: $269.00 (reg. $399.00)
RCA RTRU6027-US60″ 4K UHD Roku Smart LED TV
Enjoying 4K Ultra HD just got easier. RCA Roku TV puts your favorite broadcast TV programs, streaming channels, gaming console and other devices side-by-side in a simple, intuitive interface. Experience 4K content with the incredible clarity of Ultra HD resolution. The new 4K RCA ROKU TV allows seamless access to over 500,000 streaming channels including the 4K Spotlight Channel, the easiest way to find 4K content across popular streaming channels such as Netflix, Vudu, and YouTube. This 60″ 4K UHD RCA ROKU Smart TV delivers a user-friendly experience: the easy-to-use remote and dual-band wireless make it fast and easy to access your favorite content. Roku search allows you to easily search across top streaming channels by title, actor or directly and now includes voice search. This 60″ 2160p 60Hz LED HDTV has three HDMI inputs for connecting your Game console, Cable box or even HD Antenna. Cast personal media directly to the TV from your smartphone or tablet using the free Roku mobile app for iOS and Android. This RCA ROKU LED HDTV features a sleek modern design with its quad-pedestal stand. It enhances any room in the house. With a true 16:9 aspect ratio for viewing your movies the way that the director intended. Mount the unit on your wall or set it on top of your entertainment center. To top it off, HDR10 delivers a stunning High Dynamic Range picture. Enjoy brilliant brights and the deepest darks for rich color and an exceptional viewing experience! Works with the Google Assistant.
RCA RTRU6027-US60″ 4K UHD Roku Smart LED TV: $319.00 (reg. $499.00)
RCA RTRU7027-US 70″ 4K UHD Roku Smart LED TV
Enjoying 4K Ultra HD just got easier. RCA Roku TV puts your favorite broadcast TV programs, streaming channels, gaming console and other devices side-by-side in a simple, intuitive interface. Experience 4K content with the incredible clarity of Ultra HD resolution. The new 4K RCA ROKU TV allows seamless access to over 500,000 streaming channels including the 4K Spotlight Channel, the easiest way to find 4K content across popular streaming channels such as Netflix, Vudu, and YouTube. This 70″ 4K UHD RCA ROKU Smart TV delivers a user-friendly experience: the easy-to-use remote and dual-band wireless make it fast and easy to access your favorite content. Roku search allows you to easily search across top streaming channels by title, actor or directly and now includes voice search. This 70″ 2160p 60Hz LED HDTV has three HDMI inputs for connecting your Game console, Cable box or even HD Antenna. Cast personal media directly to the TV from your smartphone or tablet using the free Roku mobile app for iOS and Android. This RCA ROKU LED HDTV features a sleek modern design with its quad-pedestal stand. It enhances any room in the house. With a true 16:9 aspect ratio for viewing your movies the way that the director intended. Mount the unit on your wall or set it on top of your entertainment center. To top it off, HDR10 delivers a stunning High Dynamic Range picture. Enjoy brilliant brights and the deepest darks for rich color and an exceptional viewing experience! Works with the Google Assistant.
RCA RTRU7027-US 70″ 4K UHD Roku Smart LED TV: $549.00 (reg. $899.00)
Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer
- Cook faster, healthier meals
- Uses rapid hot air technology to cook food using little to no oil
- Easy to use digital touchscreen with 8 preprogrammed options
- 3.2 quart basket fits up to 2 lbs of food
- Food basket is dishwasher-safe
- Bonus recipe book with 25 recipes
- Low odor, no mess
Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer: $39.00 (reg. $69.00)
Ninja Supra Kitchen Blender System with Food Processor
- 1200 watt, 1.5 horsepower Ninja food processor kitchen system Total Crushing Technology crushes ice, whole fruits and vegetables in seconds
- 2 Nutri Ninja cups with to-go lids for nutrient-rich juices on the go
- XL 8-cup food processor bowl: make 2 lbs of dough in 30 seconds
- XL 72-oz blending jar with pour spout for frozen blending
- Total Crushing blade assembly
- 4-blade assembly
- Dough blade
- It can handle anything from juicing to food processing, frozen blending to dough mixing
- Gives you full-sized blender performance and one-touch pulsing for maximum control
Ninja Supra Kitchen Blender System with Food Processor: $99.00 (reg. $169.00)
Blue Diamond Ultimate Value 10-Piece Cookware Set
- 10-Piece Cookware Set Includes: 5.5” mini egg pan, 9.5” frypan, 11” frypan with lid, 2QT saucepan with lid, 5QT casserole with lid, silicone tongs and nylon slotted turner. A versatile kitchen set! Whether you are frying an egg for a quick breakfast or taking a 3-course dinner to the next level, this set has everything you need to take on any culinary challenge.
- The New Standard in Non-Stick Cookware: The ultra-durable diamond-infused ceramic coating is 5x harder and 10x longer lasting then traditional non-stick coatings, making it scratch-resistant and metal utensil safe. Diamonds also transfer heat 4x faster than traditional coatings, for quicker, more even cooking, effortless food release and easy cleanup.
- Toxin-Free: Manufactured without PFAS, PFOA, lead or cadmium, so you don’t have to worry about them ending up in your food. Healthy cooking has never been so easy!
- Warp Control Base: A heavy-duty forged base ensures extreme strength, so you’ll never have to worry about warping, wobbling or degrading over time.
- Use & Care: Suitable for gas, electric, halogen and ceramic stovetops. Oven and broiler safe. Dishwasher safe. For long-lasting performance, cook on low to medium heat settings with butter or a few drops of high smoke point oil. Using nylon or wooden utensil will expand the lifespan of your cookware. Please note: Metal handles may become hot; use caution while cooking.
Blue Diamond Ultimate Value 10-Piece Cookware Set: $59.99 (reg. $129.99)
Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Vacuum Cleaner
- Big machine suction power.
- Most powerful suction of any cord-free stick vacuum.
- More brush bar power to deep clean carpets and remove ground-in dirt.
- Transforms to a handheld.
- Perfectly balanced to clean up high.
- Reaches under low furniture.
- Whole machine filtration captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns.
- Up to 60 minutes fade-free power.
- Point and shoot hygienic dirt ejector
- Acoustically engineered.
- Unpleasant tones eliminated.
- Three power modes to choose from, to suit any task on any floor type.
- Extra tools for whole home and car cleaning.
- Convenient docking station
- Tools: combination tool, crevice tool
- Bin Size: 0.54 Liters
Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Vacuum Cleaner: $349.00 (reg. $499.99)
Legion By Lenovo Y540 15.6″ Gaming Laptop
- Operating System: Windows 10
- Processor: 9th Generation Intel Core i7-9750H Hexa-Core Processor
- Display: 15.6″ FHD 60Hz IPS Anti-Glare Display
- Memory: 8GB 2666MHz DDR4 RAM
- Internal Storage: 512GB 2280 m.2 NVMe Solid State Drive
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB
- Optical Drive: None
- Audio: 2 x 2W Harmon Speakers with Dolby Atmos Audio
- Battery Life: Up to 5 Hours
- Wireless: 2 x 2 802.11AC Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1 Combo
- Webcam: Front-Facing 720P HD Webcam with integrated dual array digital microphones
- Product Weight: 5.06 lbs
- Color: Black
Legion By Lenovo Y540 15.6″ Gaming Laptop: $899.00 (reg. $1,099.00)
ASUS VivoBook 15.6″ FHD Display Thin and Light Laptop
- Slate Grey color, 15.6-inch FHD with four-sided wider NanoEdge bezel display with stunning 88% screen-to-body ratio
- Powerful AMD R3-3200U Up to 3.5GHz Processor
- 4GB DDR4 RAM and 128GB M.2 SSD storage
- AMD Radeon Vega 3 graphic with Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Ergonomic chiclet backlit keyboard with fingerprint sensor activated via Windows Hello
- Exclusive Ergolift design for improved typing position and heat dissipation
ASUS VivoBook 15.6″ FHD Display Thin and Light Laptop: $249.00 (reg. $349.00)