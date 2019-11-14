These are the 15 most-watched shows on Netflix for the week

A top Netflix executive insisted publicly on Thursday that the streamer isn’t worried at all and won’t be distracted by the arrival of Disney+ this week onto the streaming scene. Whether you believe that or think it’s mostly bluster, what’s not in question is the weapon Netflix will use to fight back and hold onto the ground it’s seized as the Streaming Wars continue to unfold. That weapon is content, and lots and lots of it — both third-party, licensed shows and movies as well as content Netflix has commissioned or which falls into the “Netflix Originals” bucket.

Streaming search engine Reelgood has once again given us a rundown of data based on the behaviors of the users of its service — data that includes the 15 most-watched shows on Netflix between November 5 and November 11. At the top of the list this week is NBC’s comedy about the afterlife (The Good Place), while most of the rest of the top 5 is comprised of Netflix originals, like The End of the F***ing World, Daybreak, and Stranger Things.

A number of inferences can be drawn from this week’s results, the full rundown of which you can check out below. For starters, The Good Place has generally hung around the very top of the list for several weeks now. Having a sizeable inventory of third-party shows like that in Netflix’s pipeline reflects that people very much want to find their favorite shows on a service, in addition to having great originals to check out (which puts Apple TV+ in something of a tight spot, as it’s trying to win people over solely on the basis of a handful of originals, while Disney+ has added classics like The Simpsons).

Meantime, check out the other additions among the top 5 below. The fact that they’re mostly Netflix original shows speaks to the fact that the streamer isn’t drying up — that its talent is able to go back to the creative well again and again, and that Netflix decision-makers know how to keep green-lighting content that resonates with its users. And this month will be an especially big opportunity to keep doing that, with hotly anticipated Netflix originals like season three of The Crown and director Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, among other things, on the way this month.

That said, let’s take a look now at the full list for the week, thanks to Reelgood:

The 15 Most-Watched Shows on Netflix right now

The Good Place The End of the F***ing World Daybreak Stranger Things The Walking Dead Peaky Blinders American Horror Story The Kominsky Method Living with Yourself The Crown Grey’s Anatomy Unbelievable Mindhunter Supernatural The Flash