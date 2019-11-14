Best Baby Blanket

When you’re bringing home your newborn from the hospital for the first time, you’re going to want to create a nurturing environment for them. You’ve likely set up a form of nursery in your home well before the baby came and you probably have a crib set up. For the crib, your child needs a warm and comforting blanket to keep their temperature level and to comfort them. But after they’re old enough to stop being swaddled, they’re going to want some more freedom. That’s why a regular baby blanket will eventually be their favorite sleep aid. While some children will become very attached to their blankets, it’s a good idea to get one for any baby. We’ve highlighted some of the best baby blankets on the market to ease your child into sleep.

Best Personalized Blanket

We all love seeing baby photo shoots. With a baby announcement, you’re telling the world about your new bundle of joy. One way to set up a nice shoot is to have a personalized blanket, letting everyone know your son or daughter’s name. The Custom Catch Personalized Baby Blanket comes in either blue or pink and will announce the arrival of your new baby. When you’re ordering, you just have to click “Customize Now” in the right corner of the website in order to fill out the info. It has a maximum capacity of 15 letters or numbers, so you can put a name or nickname and even the birth date if you want. It is written in a bunny scroll design in script, so it has a professional look and a playful font. It is 36″ x 36″, so your son or daughter can have this blanket with them for a long time. The trim of the blanket is covered in wide satin for an extra special look and a soft feel. The blanket itself is just about as soft as it gets, thanks to the 200 GSM fleece construction. It weighs eight ounces, so it’s lightweight but will provide warmth all year round.

Best Double Layer Blanket

If you’re looking for a plush blanket for your child to grow up with, then the Hudson Baby Double Layer Blanket is a premium choice. This blanket is made up of 100% polyester, meaning it’s soft to the touch and can be both washed and dried in a machine. This cozy blanket is 30″ x 40″ to stay with your child as they get bigger. It won’t scratch your son or daughter’s skin and it will make them feel cradled and comfortable. They can use this everyday without having them get sick of it. It comes in 21 different colors and patterns, ranging from Aztec to Airplane and even including Pink Safari and Blue Safari. These colorful shapes and designs will keep your child happy. This is an ideal choice for a snuggling blanket for babies. You can definitely find ones that any baby will like. This is also a perfect addition to a car seat or stroller to keep your baby warm while traveling.

Best Variety of Blanket

Boasting a ton of varying patterns and colors to choose from, the WONDER MIRACLE Fuzzy Blanket or Fluffy Blanket for Baby Girl or Boy is a solid pick. You can choose between 28 different colors and patterns including pastel green, white, pink, ice blue, lavender and olive green, to name a few. It is made of polyester and is a soft, micro fleece blanket that is easy against your baby’s skin. It’s perfect for all seasons, as it’ll provide comfort during spring, summer, fall or winter. It helps regulate your baby’s sleeping temperature and keeps them warm or cool. You can purchase this blanket in either a 28″ x 40″ version, a 40″ x 50″ version, a 40″ x 60″ version or a throw blanket that’s 50″ x 70″. We have highlighted the smallest one and it is super easy to fold up and pack into a bag, so you can bring it anywhere you need it. This blanket is a great option to come with you on a walk in a stroller or on a car ride in the car seat. It contains no substances, phthalates or chemicals to harm your child. This synthetic microfiber blanket can be washed in the machine regularly and it dries pretty quickly.