Best Athletic Shirt for Women

Working out is a year-round commitment and if you want to stay in the best possible shape, you need to be outfitted properly. You’re just simply not going to run a race in jeans or go a yoga class in a snow suit. For every specific occasion, there’s a type of athletic gear you can wear. For women, just like men, when you work out, you’re bound to sweat. Whether you’re lifting weights, stretching in a barre class, taking a kickboxing class or running on a track, there is moisture wicking performance gear for the sport. We’ve scoured the Internet looking for the best options when it comes to athletic wear and here’s what we’ve found. Let’s take a look at the three handpicked choices we’ve made for you.

Best Long Sleeve Athletic Shirt

Giving yourself protection from the sun but also from harsh conditions, so you can workout any time of year, the BALEAF Women’s UPF 50+ Sun Protection Long Sleeve Outdoor Performance Shirt is a solid option. BALEAF offers shirts in long sleeve, short sleeve and athletic dresses for tennis. The shirt is made from 100% polyester and has a pull on closure, making it really easy to wear. As is stated in the description, it offers UPF 50+ sun protection, so your arms are safe from harmful rays and you won’t have to worry about getting burned. We loved how this technical fabric wicks away sweat and moisture, so your skin feels soft and dries quickly for extra comfort. You don’t have to worry about any chafing as these shirts fit just right and come in sizes ranging from small to 2XL. Each one has Raglan sleeves and a flat-seam construction, so your mobility isn’t restricted in any way while you’re working out. It has a tag-free collar, meaning you don’t have to get scratched by a tag or have to cut or rip one out. This is an ideal shirt for running, hiking, fishing, traveling or just to wear on a nice day. This shirt is machine washable and can be tumble dried on low.

Best Short Sleeve Athletic Shirt

For a great fitting shirt that will give you more comfort when it’s warm out, the Opna Women’s Short Sleeve Moisture Wicking Athletic Shirt can be put through any kind of workout. This shirt comes in 15 different colors and all of them have a V-neck collar. You can choose from shades such as Pink Orchid, Carolina Blue, Pink Raspberry, Hot Coral or opt for Black, White or Iron Grey. It is made with a 100% cationic polyester interlock and is machine washable for easy maintenance. It comes pre-shrunk, so it’s guaranteed to fit you correctly. It provides a slimmer fit and one that is soft and lightweight. Opna has instilled Posi Charge Technology in the shirt, so it conducts heat and sweat away and evaporates moisture from your body fast. This shirt delivers a sleeker, more feminine silhouette and comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. It is offered in sizes ranging from extra small to 4XL. The softness and moisture wicking ability of the shirt makes it perfect for just about any activity, athletic or not.

Best Sleeveless Athletic Shirt

Breathability is the most important factor when you’re working out in the summertime or in a facility that’s really warm. That’s why the Mippo Womens Cute Mesh Workout Clothes Yoga Tops Exercise Gym Shirts Running Tank Top is a premium choice, especially for outdoor workouts or a hot yoga session. Created from 95% modal and 5% spandex, it is super soft and easy to care for. The back of this tank top is open with a cool, soft mesh to give your body some air. You can leave the back of the shirt open or tie it off and there are different styles of sleeveless workout shirts offered by Mippo. You can get the shirt in sizes between extra small and extra large and in 18 different colors or cuts. For any type of fitness exercise, this is a solid choice of shirt as it provides you with a nice design and look. It is a thin fabric, so it is form fitting. It is recommended that you check the sizing guide before ordering to ensure a correct fit.