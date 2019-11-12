Best Passport Holder

International travel can be, and should be, a fun adventure for you and your family. Even if you have to go away on a business trip, there is still a level of excitement that comes with hopping on a plane or boat to a distant land. But there, obviously, is something you always need whenever you’re heading abroad and that is your passport. Now, once you’ve used your passport at the airport or in customs, you probably don’t need to show it for the rest of the trip. So what should you do with it? You can keep it in a hotel safe, but then you have the possibility of forgetting it. That’s why you need a passport holder to accompany you on your next voyage. A passport holder will keep your passport with you but tucked away enough that it’s not just loose in your pocket or purse. We’ve highlighted three great options for you to check out before you head out on your next trip.

Best Leather Passport Holder

For those of us who want to travel with a little bit of style, leather is always a good option. The Villini Leather RFID Blocking US Passport Holder will look good and keep your info secure. With its dimensions of 5.5″ x 4″ x 0.35″, it easily fits a US passport. But there are additional storage areas in the holder, such as slots for four cards and a money pocket. That means you don’t even have to bring your regular wallet from home and you can just carry this around with you. Now, this passport holder won’t just open while it’s in your bag, possibly allowing the contents to fall out. Instead, this has a snap button to keep it closed, which we found was a convenient way to keep your things secured. It will hold your travel documents and prevent any type of scanning of your cards, thanks to the built-in RFID blocking. This 1.7mm-thick leather holder is backed by a three-year warranty, meaning you can use it for many trips to test it out. Two really cool features on the outside of the holder are the 3D designs to remind you of home. The front has the United States Coat of Arms seal and the back has an imprint of the Brooklyn Bridge. This is a great option for both men and women.

Best Neck Wallet Passport Holder

If you’d feel safer keeping your passport completely out of sight and hard to reach (or steal for that matter), then you can opt for a neck passport holder and the Lewis N. Clark RFID Blocking Stash Neck Wallet, Travel Pouch + Passport Holder is a solid choice. This RFID-lined pouch blocks against unwanted scans, ensuring your personal information is safe. It stops identity thieves in their tracks. The entire holder is made of a rip-stop nylon, so it’s durable, breathable and lightweight, so you won’t even realize you’re wearing it when you slip it on over your neck and neither will pickpockets. The back layer has a wicking lining that moves moisture away and dries quickly. It will resist odors, mildew and shrinking, so that it’s always comfortable to wear. There are multiple different compartments to help store your passport, electronics, travel documents, money or coins. It measures 7.5″ x 5.5″, meaning it’s large enough for your things but thin enough to not be a burden. It’s a perfectly acceptable way to carry what you need when you’re on a trip. It comes in five different colors and the strap can be adjusted to fit more properly on the wearer. The zippers are self-repairing, so you won’t need to take tools out to undo a stuck one.

Best Color Variety for Passport Holders

With a wider design to easily fit a passport, the PASCACOO Passport Holder Cover Wallet will keep your travel documents organized. It has a RFID blocking shield on the inside of the lining to protect your info. Not only does it have the blocking shield, but it also has slots for cards, boarding passes, and money, in addition to the passport spot. It also comes with a pin that can be used on your iPhone or other mobile phones to easily swap out the SIM card when you’re traveling internationally. But the real aspect of this passport holder that we loved is the elastic band that keeps it closed. It has multiple functions, allowing you to put it in your pocket, clip it to your hand or slide it onto the pull rod of your suitcase. It will stay stationary while keeping your identity safe. It is made from high-quality synthetic leather that is eco-friendly and soft to the touch. You can choose the basic brown leather or, if you prefer, you can opt for nine different colors, including purple, rose red, and earthy yellow, to name a few. It comes with a one-year warranty.