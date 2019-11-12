Best Nose Hair Trimmer

The older you get, the more hair you grow in, err, undesirable areas. As the hair begins to fall from your head (at least in the case with most men), it decides to crop up in other places — namely, the nose and ears. While this isn’t necessarily “ideal,” there are simple grooming solutions that can help you fend off Mother Nature’s perplexing ways. One such solution is picking up a simple nose hair trimmer to combat the bushy bristles that can be uncomfortable and, frankly, a nuisance. This is clearly the better option to either scissor cutting them (and potentially running the risk of injuries and/or a mean bloody nose) and simply plucking them out with your hands like some sort of savage. If you’re looking for a nose hair trimmer with advanced grooming capabilities that doesn’t break the bank, you’re in luck — there are plenty of enticing options on the web today. Considering there are hundreds of different models, however, finding the right one can be a challenge in its own right. So we decided to look at some of the best nose hair trimmers on the market to steer you in the right direction, so to speak. Take a look at what we managed to dig up.

Best Overall Nose Hair Trimmer

For a versatile, powerful, and above all else, cost-effective nose hair trimmer for both men and women, this Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer Clipper from FlePow is a fantastic option. This device, although primarily for ear/nose hair, is effective for a number of different hairs, including ears, eyebrows, beard, and face. It’s made with an easy-to-use, one-button design that works on all grooming facets. The nose hair trimmer is its primary function, and it features a dual-edge spinning blades system with protective cover, an inner 360° rotating design and an open style slit to comfortably remove hair without pulling and yanking. It has a unique body design that comes with a dust-proof cover that protects the trimmer head. The 6500 RPM motor is both powerful and effective, as it manages to trim the hair in seconds, despite the device’s somewhat diminutive size. It’s also waterproof, so you can even use it in the shower. A real perk is the fact that it’s super easy to clean, thanks to its washable and removable trimmer head. If you’re someone who likes to wait until the last minute for showering and grooming or, conversely, do it in the wee hours of the morning, the device is whisper-quiet upon use. It’s also energy-efficient, as it uses only two AA batteries that typically last up to six months, so maintaining this trimmer is easier than, well, actually trimming your nose hairs.

Best Nose Hair Trimmer for Men

While we’re certainly not trying to play favoritism here, men certainly tend to grow a bit more nose and ear hair than women, to say the least. Men that need a heavy-duty groomer for an influx of said hair should opt for the Philips Norelco Nose Hair Trimmer 5100. Made with Dual Cut technology, this nose trimmer can mow down the thickest of nose hair, thanks to blades that are twice sharpened for sharper blades and perfect edging. Unlike the first trimmer, this one comes with a few different attachments to attack unwanted nose, ear, eyebrow, neck, sideburns, stubble, and beard hair. If you do happen to have thick, wild, and untamed hair in your nose and ears, this trimmer comes with built-in ProtecTube technology that helps prevent against pulls, nicks, and cuts as you trim. Although not fully waterproof, it is water-resistant, which allows you to simply run the trimmer under water for quick and easy cleanup. For your facial hair, the package comes with a detail trimmer and comb which feature rounded tips to comfortably trim your neck, sideburns, stubble, and beard. The full set includes a cutter width nose trimmer, a cutter width detail trimmer, one beard comb, and two eyebrow combs.

Best Nose Hair Trimmer for Women

Nose and ear hair might not be a pressing issue for a lot of women, but nobody is totally immune to it. However, women can use a trimmer that’s more closely aligned with their own grooming needs, such as the Conair Satiny Smooth Ladies Lithium Ion Precision Trimmer. This trimmer comes with a wide variety of attachments for head to toe use, including a wide blade for precise full face and body trimming, two eyebrow combs for precise shaping, a detailing attachment for precise personal trimming, and a nose/ear attachment. This cordless trimmer can really do it all and it runs on just a single AAA Lithium Battery (included) that’s far more long-lasting than a classic alkaline battery. Keep in mind, however — the trimmer is intended for dry use, so you shouldn’t use it when you’re wet for safety precautions. But for a comfortable, smooth, and versatile trimming option that’s effective on hard-to-reach areas all over the body, this device is unmatched.