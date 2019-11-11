More Galaxy S11 versions will support 5G connectivity, even the smaller ones

The Galaxy S11’s design has been finished, a leaker said a few days ago, suggesting that the first Galaxy S11 should soon be here. While we’re yet to see purported schematics, renders, or actual photos of then next Samsung flagships, we did have plenty of leaks in the past few days that detailed some of the Galaxy S11’s specs, including the camera features, display tech, and battery sizes. A new leak from a trusted source now reveals some of the key Galaxy S11 specs, including screen sizes and connectivity options.

Serial leaker Evan Blass posted on Twitter several details about the new phones.

Image Source: Twitter

Apparently, Samsung is making five different Galaxy S11 versions, but that’s hardly a surprise, considering that the Galaxy S10 came in four different models.

The five S11 flavors will have three screen options, including 6.2-inch (6.4-inch is also a possibility for the smallest ones), 6.7-inch, and 6.9-inch. All five phones will feature curved edges, as Samsung is moving away from using flat panels on the Galaxy S line. The Galaxy 10e success will, therefore, switch to a curved display, if this leak is accurate.

More interestingly, several of the Galaxy S11 models will come with 5G connectivity on board, Blass said. The smaller two will come in 5G and LTE variants, while the largest phone will only feature 5G connectivity. Last year, only the largest phone, the Galaxy S10 5G, supported the next-gen connectivity standard.

Even if you don’t have 5G in your market just yet, you’d still be able to use any phone that only comes in a 5G version with your regular carrier, as 5G modems also support all previous standards, LTE included. But 5G versions of the Galaxy S11 might be more expensive than 4G models. Buying the largest Galaxy S11 might mean you’d have to pay more for the handset, and you’d have no way of getting just a 4G version of it.

The leaker also said the phone will launch in mid-to-late February, which is a tradition for the Galaxy S line.