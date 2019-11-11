Best Toilet Seat

Everybody has their specific day-to-day routines. While we all don’t go through the same daily rituals, clearly, there are certain things that we must attend to during the day; using the restroom is undoubtedly one of them. If the bathroom is your sanctuary — a place to just get away from it all, so to speak — then you’re going to want to make sure your trips are, err, comfortable. Of course, this includes finding a suitable toilet seat that will withstand the test of time (and a few other things we won’t get into). Finding the right toilet seat, however, isn’t always an easy thing to do. There are obviously a few factors involved, all which come down to your desired specifications — size, shape, material, heating capabilities, etc. So which one, exactly, is the right one for you? Well, only you can answer that question. But we can certainly point you in the right direction. Without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the best toilet seats on the market today to ensure maximum comfort for that tushy of yours. Going to the bathroom will never be the same again…well, at least in some ways.

Best Overall Toilet Seat

The Brondell L60-EB LumaWarm Heated Nightlight Elongated Toilet Seat is a top-notch toilet seat that will make you feel like royalty when you’re going to the bathroom. No, it’s not made of gold, but it does feature adjustable heating, so that you never have to experience the chilling sensation of a cold toilet seat ever again. This imported premium toilet seat is made of plastic and comes in two different sizes — elongated and round — and two different colors — white and biscuit. In this case, we have the elongated size, which contains dimensions of 20″ x 14″ x 3″ for a longer seat that’s easier to sit down on, especially for those who are older or have some kind of injury that makes it painful to sit down. This particular model is sort of the best of both worlds — it features all the comfort of a heated seat but the convenience of a standard light toilet seat. The lid itself is quiet and slam free, ensuring that you won’t damage the seat upon closing or worse yet, wake up any of your family members late at night. The heating feature is powered by a standard GFI outlet and comes in four different temperature options — off, low, medium, and high. Additionally, the seat comes with a built-in LED “night light” that is energy efficient and helps you find your toilet and adjust the settings at night.

Best Wood Finish Toilet Seat

If you’re looking to distance yourself from the classic white toilet seat, you can always opt for a wood finished model like the Mayfair 19601CP Toilet Seat with Chrome Hinges that’s made from natural oak. This seat helps bring a natural, almost elegant beauty to your bathroom that simply can’t be had with a regular plastic toilet seat. What makes this seat particularly enticing is its durability, as it’s unlikely to split or crack, even in colder temperatures. The seat also features stylish, non-tarnish chrome metal hinges that are durable and long-lasting. The hinges can also provide great looking accents to the rest of your bathroom aesthetic — especially if the other items are chrome-finished. This elongated seat fits on a variety of high-end toilets from reputable brands like Kohler, American Standard, TOTO, and more, so you shouldn’t have any issues in terms of compatibility. The seat also comes in a walnut finish if you’re interested in something that better matches a darker bathroom color theme.

Best Value Toilet Seat

For the most part, there aren’t many toilet seats that will break the bank. But if you are looking for something simple, incredibly inexpensive, and most of all, effective, the BEMIS 70 000 Toilet Seat is the way to go. It’s made from a durable plastic that features molded-in color that resists chips, wear, and stains for years to come. It’s also easy and quick to install, as the seat’s patented Top-Tite STA-TITE Seat Fastening System installs from the top, so you don’t have to get down on your hands and knees to put it on. All of the hardware (Non-Corroding Hex-Tite Bolts and Wing Nuts) is included, so you won’t have to go out of your way to go to the hardware store prior to installation. The seat itself is made in the USA with earth-friendly materials and processes. It’s also super easy to clean — all you need is mild soap and water to make it look brand new. It fits with most toilet brands like Kohler, American Standard, TOTO, and more. The best thing about this seat, however, is its fit. It’s virtually guaranteed to never loosen (and for us, it hasn’t), which can alleviate time-consuming maintenance procedures in the future.