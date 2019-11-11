Best Rowing Machine

As the holidays approach, your schedule will be taken up by more and more family time, parties, and shopping. You’ll likely be eating more than normal too, which is why getting some exercise in is crucial. But for those who enjoy getting a full body workout during all seasons, doing outdoor exercising gets a lot harder in the winter. You need an indoor machine that will help you get the results you want, and that’s where a rowing machine can be perfect. A rowing machine provides your muscles with a terrific routine in your own home, so you don’t have to head out to the river in freezing temperatures. You’ll be working out your arms, legs, back and shoulders with just a few minutes each day on the rowing machine. There are a lot of options out there, so before you gift one of these for your significant other (or yourself), take a look at the ones we’ve highlighted below to help make your decision easier.

Best Data-Collecting Rowing Machine

While you’re definitely going to feel drained after a workout, you’re probably going to want to know exactly how good of a workout it was. If you get the Concept2 Model D Indoor Rowing Machine with PM5, you’ll be able to track your progress. That’s because this machine has a self-calibrating process with Performance Monitor 5, so you’ll be able to compare your results after each and every workout. It possesses ANT+ and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to sync up your results with heart rate belts or apps (sold separately). With this machine, you’ll get a low impact workout that will push all your major muscle groups, including your core. Thanks to the repetitive motion, you’ll be building muscle in a rapid, calorie-burning rhythm. This machine is designed to fit most users, as it has a 500-pound weight limit and a 14-inch seat height. The handle is ergonomic, so holding it is easier on your hands and wrists. The footrests are adjustable to allow you to set it just before you start. It is recommended for a 9′ x 4′ area and it can be changed for taller users (those with inseams of 38 inches or more can get an extra long monorail). It separates into two pieces for easier storage and it has caster wheels for mobility. You only need eight screws to assemble it.

Best Rowing Machine for All Heights

For those of us who are on the taller side, finding a rowing machine can be difficult. But with the Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine, you shouldn’t have a problem getting in quality workouts at home. This machine has an extra long slide rail that’s 48 inches long, meaning any user with an inseam length of 44 inches or below can use this comfortably. It has a huge console display that shows you the length of your session, how many rows you’ve done and how many calories you’ve burned. It also features a scan mode that will help you track your progress. We loved the fact that you can change the resistance with a simple twist. There are eight different resistance levels, meaning you can build up your challenges as you move forward in training. This can fold down to 37″ x 19″ x 53.5″ and it has built-in wheels that allow you to tilt it and move it without a hassle. The handlebars have soft foam, so you won’t build calluses while you’re getting your work done. At the end near the wheel are the non-slip foot pads that are equipped with foot straps to keep your feet in place while you’re rowing. It can hold users who weigh up to 250 pounds.

Best Full Range Motion Rowing Machine

Giving you the chance to vary your rowing techniques while you’re on it, the Stamina Body Trac Glider 1050 Rowing Machine will make you feel like you’re on the water. This unique design has wider handles on each side to give you a full range of motion to mimic rowing. It has an adjustable, hydraulic cylinder resistance, so each rowing stroke you take is smooth to get you the results you want. The front has a multi-function, electronic monitor that keeps track of your workout and provides motivation. The seat is comfortable and molded, so anyone can use it and not be bothered by a long session. The outer arms are foldable for when you’re putting the machine away and there are wheels you can tilt the machine onto to make it simpler to transport. You can store this in a closet or a corner. The footpads are textured to keep your feet in place, while the foot straps add another layer of security. It is made from steel construction, so it will last you a long time. The handles have a foam padding for comfort, to protect the palms of your hands during extended workouts.