Best Day Planner

There are people who believe they are organized and then there are people who know they are organized. But even the most technologically advanced people still need to make sure they are covered when it comes to syncing up their calendar. A lot of us don’t feel fully prepared unless we are putting plans down on paper, which is why a day planner can always come in handy. Knowing you can always double check with your day planner to see if your schedule really is free is like using a security blanket. Plus, you’ll be able to keep notes and write down anything else you need for your week, month or year. So while we know how important it is to be organized, if you’re just now realizing it, we are here to help. Take a look at our choices of the best day planners on the market and stop forgetting the plans you’ve made.

Best Planner for Productivity

Helping you take back control of your life, the Panda Planner Pro was created to boost your productivity. The founder of the company was being treated for Lyme disease, traumatic brain injury and cancer and turned to positive psychology and neuroscience to get his life back on track by creating this planner. Even when you’re feeling overwhelmed by your daily life, this planner is there to empower you and help you focus. We loved that every day in the planner, you can set morning goals, write down your schedule and tasks and then keep notes on them, list your priorities to keep in mind what you need to accomplish, and then debrief at the end of the day with a review. This planner also has areas to prepare you for the upcoming weeks and months as you’re moving through the calendar. This is a non-dated daily planner, so it is good for any year that you pick it up. It also comes with some e-books to help you prioritize your goals and advance your career. If you are in any way unsatisfied, you can reach out to Panda Planner for a refund.

Best Planner for 2020

To get you ready for the beginning of the next decade, Lemome’s 2020 Planner comes in either a 5″ x 8″ or a 8″ x 11″. It has a soft, faux leather cover with a strap that will keep it shut when you aren’t using it. There is a pen loop on the spine of the planner, which we found so helpful to make sure you always have something to write with. There are sections for both daily, weekly and monthly notes, keeping you up to date all year long. It is made up of 224 archival-quality pages that are acid-free, meaning they’ll all resist damage from light and air. The paper and the cover are made from natural materials, so they are environmentally friendly. There is an expandable inner pocket for added convenience, so you can treat it like a trapper keeper if needed. It’ll show you a list of the holidays for 2020 as well as give you two bookmarks you can use for the upcoming year. This planner also comes with stickers to help you prioritize your days and weeks.

Best Life Planner

For a more spiritual way to find peace and happiness in your life, reach for the Law of Attraction Life Planner. This planner can help you become a better person on a mental, physical and interpersonal level, as it was created based on scientific studies. It comes with a foldable vision board to keep you focused on your goals. It is packed with morning and evening power questions, mind maps, reflection pages and habit trackers, while also allowing you to keep your thoughts in the gratitude journal. For every to-do list in the planner, there’s a feel-good list, which we thought was a special touch to let you keep track of what’s really important. It even comes with a free video mini course to boost your productivity and focus every morning. Procrastination will be a thing of the past when you set your goals. If you don’t see results within 90 days, you’ll receive a refund. It is 100% eco-friendly and you can get a 30-day, money-back guarantee. This planner is undated, so you can use it starting now or whenever you choose to better your life.