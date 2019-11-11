It’s never too early to start working on next summer’s beach body. While you may wear heavy sweaters and sweatshirts and long-sleeve shirts in the winter time, you still should be proud of your flat stomach. And if you aren’t, you should be working to fix that. Some of the best ab exercises can’t be completed just by doing regular old sit-ups. You need other ways to work out all of your core. Using an ab roller for just a few minutes a day will get you moving in the right direction of that six-pack. An ab roller can be used just about anywhere, so you can easily get your workout in wherever you are. So before you have to go outside and shovel snow, take a look at the three ab rollers we’ve hand selected below and start dreaming of warmer temperatures again.

Best Wide Ab Roller

With an ultra wide base that allows you to turn and work all your core muscles, the Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro Roller is a great choice for all levels of users. It has built-in resistance from the carbon steel spring, so this will last a long time and will give you a mean workout. The spring uses interior kinetic energy to amplify the targeted exercise, which we found to be such a help when you’re on the ground, trying to force yourself through a demanding session. The handles are ergonomic, so while you’re midway through rolling, you won’t need to adjust your grip and your hands won’t get tired. They are also angled upward, giving your arms and back muscles an additional workout. Plus, they are removable, making storing the Ab Carver a simple task. The wide wheel tread offers stability when you’re carving left, right or center, when you want to focus on your oblique muscles. One of the best aspects of this purchase is that you will receive foam kneepads for support during your exercising. You’ll also get a downloadable three-week exercise plan and the machine is backed by a yearlong warranty.

Best Ab Roller Set

For just about any person looking to work out their abs, arms and back, the Fitnessery Ab Roller for Abs Workout is a solid option. This roller can act like your own personal trainer, as you build your muscles and enhance your six-pack. It holds up to 450 lbs, so you can feel comfortable using it. You’ll burn calories and improve your overall endurance with just a few minutes a day on the ab roller. With this purchase, you’ll receive a seven-inch tall ab roller that comes with 11-inch long handles that are removable. The handles have a soft, foam grip to make it easy on your hands to use. Also included with this is a comfortable kneepad set that will provide support, a six-pack abs nutritional e-book and an ultimate ab workout e-book, helping you tackle your workouts and meal plans. You’ll only receive this deal thanks to Fitnessery. The wheel itself is two inches wide that allows for fluid movement. It’s made from stainless steel, non-slip rubber and durable PVC and it is backed by a life-time, money-back guarantee, so it doesn’t hurt you at all to give this a shot.

Best Value Ab Roller

Great for all levels of users and those who are interested in getting a full body workout, the Valeo Ab Roller Wheel for Exercise and Fitness is easy to use. It’s perfect to bring with you on the road, as it is lightweight and portable. This ab roller doesn’t just have one wheel; there are two wheels for added stability and strength. You can slide across any surface without enduring any wobbling. You’ll be gliding with smooth, controlled motions, thanks to the treads that are dual textured. Each handle has an ergonomic grip on the rubberized top over the full-length steel inner tube. The inside of the wheel has a five-spoke design, so weight is evenly distributed during use. You’ll be able to strengthen, tone, and build your arm, back and shoulder muscles. It also comes with a fitness guide that shows you which exercises to use to build up your workout. With this cost-effective option, you won’t have to worry about overpriced gym memberships again.