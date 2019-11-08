Best Meat Slicer

Question — why go all the way to the deli when you can have delicious sandwiches with thinly-sliced meat straight out of your kitchen? Well that answer, in all likelihood, is because you’re missing one key ingredient to the whole operation — a meat slicer. Of course, you don’t need a giant, industrial-sized meat slicer like the one you’ll find in your local supermarket’s deli department, but there are plenty of models that are conveniently-sized to fit right on your kitchen counter without eating up too much space or causing too much havoc. We do realize, however, you’re (more likely than not) NOT the foremost expert on deli slicers. But that’s ok. We’ll go through some of the best meat slicers on the market today — in terms of quality, speed, versatility, and of course, value — so that you can be more equipped to choose one for your own home. While it might not be a momentous purchase like your first big screen TV or a new refrigerator, it’s certainly a purchase that will get its fair share of use in the house — especially if you’re a self-proclaimed sandwich aficionado.

Best Electric Meat Slicer

The Chef’sChoice 615A Electric Meat Slicer is a deli-quality slicer that delivers thinly cut meat quickly and efficiently straight from your kitchen counter. This powerful, precision meat slicer utilizes 120W of power to accurately cut meats to your exact preference. Simply plug it into a standard three-prong grounded 120V 60Hz outlet (the only type of outlet that it can be used with), and you’ll have finely cut meats in a matter of seconds. This powerful, rugged slicer contains structural components made of cast aluminum and stainless steel that are both ultra-sharp and durable for the long haul. What is also great about this device — something that is, perhaps, at the top of the list for some — is just how easy it is to clean after each use. Most of the parts — including the blade, food carriage, food pusher, food deflector, and thickness guide plate — are removable, which makes for a hassle-free cleanup every time. The premium capacity carriage also allows you to hold up to 7″ of food while slicing, while the Cantilever design is made to slice food right onto the platter. The 7-inch stainless steel blade is also ultra-powerful and can slice a variety of foods from deli thin to 3/4-inch thick slices. To top it all off, the appliance is both easy-to-use and safe, as it features an intermittent and continuous on/off switch in addition to a special button that secures food carriage in a lock position when not in use.

Most Versatile Meat Slicer

If you’re looking for a slicer that, in addition to slicing meat, works well on cheeses, fruits, vegetables and basically anything else that can be sliced, really, the Elite Platinum EMT-625B Ultimate Precision Electric Deli Food Meat Slicer is an excellent choice. This slicer is adept at cutting nearly any type of meat such as ham, salami, turkey, pepperoni, as well as a variety of cheeses with different textures like mozzarella, mortadella, provolone, etc. It’s also great at slicing fruits and vegetables incredibly thin — deli meat thin — for pies and different recipes. This ultra-sharp, durable slicer can slice your foods anywhere from “razor-thin” to ½” slices, allowing you to skip the deli altogether. The slicer is made of premium-quality die-cast aluminum, which is long-lasting and rust-proof, ensuring that you don’t have to replace the blade for years to come. It’s made with sturdy, non-slip feet, so you have the stability to cut everything without running the risk of the device sliding around. It’s super easy to choose the exact thickness of each slice, thanks to a convenient adjustable thickness dial that gives you precision slicing every time. And if safety is another top concern, the slicer comes with a secure safety guide to help the meat to the blades while keeping your fingers safe.

Best Value Meat Slicer

For those looking for something that’s a bit less expensive, this Continental Electric PS77711 Pro Series Meat Slicer offers great value and overall quality. Made with a tilted carrier for fast and easy slicing, this meat slicer is relatively compact with dimensions of 16.45″ x 10.7″ x 11.95″, making it perfect for the countertop. Despite its size, it’s still ultra-powerful, as it features an impressive 180W of power. Made with a die-cast aluminum body and a super sharp 7.5″ stainless steel blade, this slicer can easily cut through any type of meat with precision slicing. You can adjust the thickness of your cuts without issue, thanks to an easy-to-use thickness adjustment knob on the side. From a bang-for-your-buck standpoint, you can’t do better than this surprisingly powerful electric slicer from Continental Electric.